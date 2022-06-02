Photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at a Tulsa medical building

Photography
A gunman killed at least four people at a medical building in Tulsa, police said Wednesday afternoon. The shooter was also dead.
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Tulsa police went to Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a call about a man armed with a rifle. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said law enforcement is sweeping the building floor by floor for other threats or victims, calling the scene “catastrophic.”
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Tulsa police/Reuters
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters
Elizabeth Buchner/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
At least four people killed at Tulsa medical building, police say
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook