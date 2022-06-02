Photography

Photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at a Tulsa medical building

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 2, 2022

A gunman killed at least four people at a medical building in Tulsa, police said Wednesday afternoon. The shooter was also dead.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

Emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

People line the edge of a nearby parking garage in Tulsa.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

June 1

Police and members of the media gather at the scene of the shooting.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

June 1

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the shooting.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

Emergency personnel gather outside the medical building.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Tulsa police went to Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a call about a man armed with a rifle. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said law enforcement is sweeping the building floor by floor for other threats or victims, calling the scene “catastrophic.”

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

June 1

The medical building houses the hospital’s outpatient surgery center and breast health center.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

Emergency personnel gather at the building.

Tulsa police/Reuters

Tulsa police/Reuters

June 1

Police and firefighters respond to the shooting.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

June 1

Emergency vehicles at the scene.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

Emergency personnel at the scene.

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

Michael Noble Jr./Reuters

June 1

First responder vehicles are seen outside the medical building.

Elizabeth Buchner/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Buchner/AFP/Getty Images

The latest from The Washington Post

