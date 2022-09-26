Photography

Photos show Typhoon Noru’s devastation in the Philippines

By Morgan Coates | Sep 26, 2022

Typhoon Noru shifted and abruptly gained strength on Sunday, making landfall in the northeastern Philippines and inundating areas north of the capital, Manila.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

People wait for the water to subside in San Miguel, north of the Philippines capital, Manila.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined an aerial survey of the damage Monday, Reuters reported, as the government worked to distribute aid to thousands of evacuees.

A man walks past the remnants of a house that was blown away in San Miguel.

Flooding in San Ildefonso, south of San Miguel.

A volunteer helps clean an elementary school classroom in San Miguel.

Noru has weakened since passing through the Philippines and is heading over the South China Sea toward Vietnam, according to Reuters.

The aftermath in San Mateo, to the northeast of Manila.

Evacuees take refuge in a church in San Miguel.

A woman looks out from her home in San Ildefonso.

A street in San Ildefonso.

A woman carries her child through the floodwater in San Miguel.

Flooding in San Miguel.

Credits

Photo editing by Morgan Coates