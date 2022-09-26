Photos show Typhoon Noru’s devastation in the Philippines

Photography
Typhoon Noru shifted and abruptly gained strength on Sunday, making landfall in the northeastern Philippines and inundating areas north of the capital, Manila.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined an aerial survey of the damage Monday, Reuters reported, as the government worked to distribute aid to thousands of evacuees.
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Noru has weakened since passing through the Philippines and is heading over the South China Sea toward Vietnam, according to Reuters.
Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Adrian Portugal
As disaster hits the Philippines again, a farmer’s sorrow reveals the stakes
Credits
Photo editing by Morgan Coates