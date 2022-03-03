Photography

In photos: More than one million have fled Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 3, 2022

As fighting continues across Ukraine, more than a million people have fled the country, according to the United Nation’s refugee agency. The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, has warned that as many as 4 million could become displaced in the coming weeks.

Kasia Strek for The Washington Post

Ukrainian police try to prevent people from storming a train as thousands continued to flee to safety at the central train station in Kyiv on March 2.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

People wait at Kyiv train station on March 2 as they flee fighting.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

People wait at the Kyiv train station March 2.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The Koulyak family, seen March 2, had been sheltering for days in an underground metro.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A music stage in Dnipro, Ukraine, is converted into a storage area for donated items for the displaced March 2.

Salwan Georges

Salwan Georges

Igor Kulczycki, owner of a hotel on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine, is sheltering people on their way to Poland.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Ten-year-old Leonardo rests in a hotel outside Lviv as his family sought to flee fighting.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post