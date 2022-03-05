Photography

In photos: Scenes from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 5, 2022

As fighting continues across Ukraine, more than a million people have fled the country, according to the United Nation’s refugee agency. The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, has warned that as many as 4 million could become displaced in the coming weeks.

And for those remaining in the country, the conflict continues to wreak havoc on everyday life as casualties mount amid the destruction of war.

BILA TSERKVA I March 4:

A woman passes war-damaged buildings.

BILA TSERKVA I March 4:

Surveying damage inside a home.

BILA TSERKVA I March 4:

A single explosion heavily damaged more than 10 homes.

BILA TSERKVA I March 4:

Karina Maniukina’s aunt, Anna, treats some of her small wounds.

KYIV I March 4:

Oksana Nezhenets with a relative during the funeral of her husband, Volodymyr Nezhenets, a fighter for Ukraine’s territorial defense forces who was killed in battle.

KYIV I March 4:

Volodymyr Nezhenets is buried in a cemetery.

BILA TSERKVA I March 4: An apartment inside a building damaged by bombing.

ODESSA I March 4:

A Black Sea beach is fortified with sandbags.

ODESSA I March 4:

Christian Nikulitsa and Aliona Elizarova embrace at the Monument to an Unknown Sailor at the Black Sea.

ODESSA I March 4:

Roman Cherneshenko, a volunteer, carries a sandbag from the beach to be loaded into a van and taken into city center to be placed for protection.

KYIV I March 4:

Damaged graves at the Berkovets Cemetery.

KYIV I March 3:

New parents Yola and Alexi with their newborn baby in an underground maternity shelter a Kyiv Maternity Hospital No. 5.

KYIV I March 3:

A Ukrainian commander named Oleg carries a young girl as he helps people trying to flee across a destroyed bridge on the outskirts of the city.

KYIV I March 2:

Ukrainian police try to prevent people from storming a train as thousands continued to swarm the central train station to flee to safety.

KYIV I March 2:

People wait at the train station to flee the city.

KYIV I March 2:

Part of the crowds waiting at the train station.

KYIV I March 2:

The Koulyak family had been sheltering for days underground in a metro station.

DNIPRO I March 2:

A music stage is converted into a storage area for donated items for the displaced.

LVIV I March 2:

Igor Kulczycki, the owner of a hotel on the outskirts of this city, is sheltering people on their way to Poland.

LVIV I March 2:

Ten-year-old Leonardo rests in a hotel outside the city as his family flees fighting.

