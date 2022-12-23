Photography

A photojournalist in Ukraine revisits the horrors she helped to reveal

By Heidi Levine | Dec 23, 2022

KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — As a photojournalist who has spent 10 months covering the war in Ukraine, I know the futility of trying to fully portray the evil Russia has inflicted on the country’s citizens and infrastructure.

The recent images captured with my drone in the northeast Kharkiv region only hint of the immense barrage of projectiles used by Russian forces to bombard the population.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Two weeks ago, the Kharkiv chief prosecutor’s spokesman and I walked among some of those spent munitions — BM-30 Smerch, Iskandar missiles, Grad rockets, cluster bombs and artillery shells, now lying like giant discarded Tinkertoy pieces in a snowy field in his city. Dmytro Chubenko explained how they were collected and saved to be used one day as evidence against the invaders.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv chief prosecutor, walks past Russian munitions that devastated much of the area.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Scores of such weapons of mass destruction — an amount almost beyond comprehension — remain wedged into destroyed homes, buildings and roads or buried deep in the earth, in yards and even cemeteries.

Pastoral landscapes and Ukraine’s famously fertile soil remain seeded with mines and rocket tails, turning them into killing fields and threatening farmers’ lives.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A damaged transmission tower on the outskirts of Dovhen’ke in the Kharkiv region.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

One of the many destroyed homes in Dovhen’ke.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

I have always felt compelled to return at a slower pace to certain scenes after a story disappears from breaking-news headlines. Doing so is an important part of my craft as a photojournalist who has spent decades covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is also perhaps a bit of my own emotional healing as I try to come to grips with how much humankind has failed to learn from history.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

In Izyum, I went back to the site where Ukrainian forces in September discovered a mass grave with the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers and 44o individual graves. Some showed signs of torture.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Parked just outside of the local cemetery was a white van that assists with burial services.

After so many months in Ukraine on assignment for The Washington Post, it is easy to recognize the vehicles that collect and transport bodies.

The stench of death can never be washed away or forgotten.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A grave digger in Izyum prepares wooden crosses this month for the bodies of 10 Ukrainians not claimed by relatives.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Burial workers carry one of the bodies to a waiting grave at the cemetery.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The van’s driver looked frightened as he warned our team that grave diggers in the cemetery had found some sort of explosive device while preparing the final resting places for nearly a dozen people whose bodies were never claimed at the morgue by relatives.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Walking carefully through the cemetery, passing former Russian military positions, we found the crew. Deep in the ground, their shovels had uncovered at least one Russian rocket-propelled grenade.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A worker digs deep as he prepares another grave.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

After the police arrived and examined the scene, they taped off the area around the grave and left a sign warning “mine” on a nearby tree.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Ukrainian police mark the area around a grave where a Russian rocket-propelled grenade was discovered.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The official paper from the morgue listed 10 corpses with a few details on each. The identification on No. 462 was typical: “Male from Synychyne and shows signs of torture. Sweater is green. T-shirt blue, sport pants are blue, found in the garden.”

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The bags containing 10 unclaimed bodies of Ukrainians killed during the Russian occupation of Izyum await burial.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The drab horror of a site where a mass grave was discovered in Izyum is interrupted by two turquoise-colored medical gloves.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The grave diggers continued to dig and dig.

One man paused to build a wooden cross using a hammer and nails. Some crosses had signs with a name, if known, and a number.

The dead were finally lowered, one by one, in the shadows of a forest of tall pines.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A short distance away, I passed a huge sandy ditch — the mass grave where the Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies were discovered.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Nearby, wooden crosses remained at almost every one of the 440 individual graves that were exhumed in October.

I spotted two small wooden Orthodox Christian icons as I walked along the open graves in shock. There were damaged coffins — one frilled with blue fabric, one with purple.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A depiction of an Orthodox Christian saint and simple wooden crosses mark the now-empty graves where bodies were exhumed after Russian soldiers fled Izyum.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A wooden coffin is left behind after an exhumation by investigators pursuing Russian soldiers' killings of Izyum residents.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

I drove on to the villages of Dolyna and Dovhen’ke. In Dolyna, the 19th-century monastery of Saint Heorhiv was once linked to the Russian Orthodox Church. It is mostly in ruins now, with the wings of the golden angel atop one of its towers peppered by shrapnel. Dovhen’ke suffered similar devastation this year, with Russian attacks destroying many of its houses.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

The 19th-century monastery of Saint Heorhiv is in ruins from fighting last spring between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Rusting hulks of military vehicles littered the landscape. Just outside one front door in Dovhen’ke, the tail of a missile was stuck like a miniature monument in the ground.

And tied to a fence surrounding the rubble of another home, a barefoot doll kept watch. Her eyes were haunting.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A doll tied to the fence of a damaged home in Doven’ke appears to keep watch.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Chloe Coleman; Text by Susan Levine