A photojournalist in Ukraine revisits the horrors she helped to reveal

Photography
KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — As a photojournalist who has spent 10 months covering the war in Ukraine, I know the futility of trying to fully portray the evil Russia has inflicted on the country’s citizens and infrastructure.
The recent images captured with my drone in the northeast Kharkiv region only hint of the immense barrage of projectiles used by Russian forces to bombard the population.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Two weeks ago, the Kharkiv chief prosecutor’s spokesman and I walked among some of those spent munitions — BM-30 Smerch, Iskandar missiles, Grad rockets, cluster bombs and artillery shells, now lying like giant discarded Tinkertoy pieces in a snowy field in his city. Dmytro Chubenko explained how they were collected and saved to be used one day as evidence against the invaders.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Scores of such weapons of mass destruction — an amount almost beyond comprehension — remain wedged into destroyed homes, buildings and roads or buried deep in the earth, in yards and even cemeteries.
Pastoral landscapes and Ukraine’s famously fertile soil remain seeded with mines and rocket tails, turning them into killing fields and threatening farmers’ lives.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
I have always felt compelled to return at a slower pace to certain scenes after a story disappears from breaking-news headlines. Doing so is an important part of my craft as a photojournalist who has spent decades covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is also perhaps a bit of my own emotional healing as I try to come to grips with how much humankind has failed to learn from history.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
In Izyum, I went back to the site where Ukrainian forces in September discovered a mass grave with the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers and 44o individual graves. Some showed signs of torture.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Parked just outside of the local cemetery was a white van that assists with burial services.
After so many months in Ukraine on assignment for The Washington Post, it is easy to recognize the vehicles that collect and transport bodies.
The stench of death can never be washed away or forgotten.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
The van’s driver looked frightened as he warned our team that grave diggers in the cemetery had found some sort of explosive device while preparing the final resting places for nearly a dozen people whose bodies were never claimed at the morgue by relatives.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Walking carefully through the cemetery, passing former Russian military positions, we found the crew. Deep in the ground, their shovels had uncovered at least one Russian rocket-propelled grenade.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
After the police arrived and examined the scene, they taped off the area around the grave and left a sign warning “mine” on a nearby tree.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
The official paper from the morgue listed 10 corpses with a few details on each. The identification on No. 462 was typical: “Male from Synychyne and shows signs of torture. Sweater is green. T-shirt blue, sport pants are blue, found in the garden.”
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
The grave diggers continued to dig and dig.
One man paused to build a wooden cross using a hammer and nails. Some crosses had signs with a name, if known, and a number.
The dead were finally lowered, one by one, in the shadows of a forest of tall pines.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
A short distance away, I passed a huge sandy ditch — the mass grave where the Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies were discovered.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Nearby, wooden crosses remained at almost every one of the 440 individual graves that were exhumed in October.
I spotted two small wooden Orthodox Christian icons as I walked along the open graves in shock. There were damaged coffins — one frilled with blue fabric, one with purple.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
I drove on to the villages of Dolyna and Dovhen’ke. In Dolyna, the 19th-century monastery of Saint Heorhiv was once linked to the Russian Orthodox Church. It is mostly in ruins now, with the wings of the golden angel atop one of its towers peppered by shrapnel. Dovhen’ke suffered similar devastation this year, with Russian attacks destroying many of its houses.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Rusting hulks of military vehicles littered the landscape. Just outside one front door in Dovhen’ke, the tail of a missile was stuck like a miniature monument in the ground.
And tied to a fence surrounding the rubble of another home, a barefoot doll kept watch. Her eyes were haunting.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
More from the Post
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Chloe Coleman; Text by Susan Levine