Photos: Families grieve for fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Photography
Grieving families attended a memorial service in Odessa for five Ukrainian soldiers who died in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, this week.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Four of the soldiers died from a Russian airstrike in Mykolaiv on March 18. The airstrike hit the 36th Ukrainian Naval Infantry Brigade. At least 200 soldiers were sleeping inside the military base at the time of the strike. At least 40 were killed according to the Ukrainian military.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Families gathered around the caskets in downtown Odessa. A military band played the national anthem as members of the military performed a gun salute.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Families followed the caskets to a nearby cemetery on the outskirts of the city where they said their final goodbyes.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Chloe Coleman and Reem Akkad.