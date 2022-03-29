Photography

Photos: Families grieve for fallen Ukrainian soldiers

By Salwan Georges | Mar 29, 2022

Grieving families attended a memorial service in Odessa for five Ukrainian soldiers who died in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, this week.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Four of the soldiers died from a Russian airstrike in Mykolaiv on March 18. The airstrike hit the 36th Ukrainian Naval Infantry Brigade. At least 200 soldiers were sleeping inside the military base at the time of the strike. At least 40 were killed according to the Ukrainian military.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Families gathered around the caskets in downtown Odessa. A military band played the national anthem as members of the military performed a gun salute.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Families followed the caskets to a nearby cemetery on the outskirts of the city where they said their final goodbyes.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A Ukrainian soldier exits a van after loading a casket into it, in Odessa, Ukraine on Tuesday.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Ukrainian soldiers salute as the national anthem is played during a funeral on Tuesday.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

The family of Ivan Lipskiy walks behind his casket, being carried by Ukrainian soldiers, on the way to the cemetery on Tuesday.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Family members embrace each other after the funeral.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

The family of Ivan Lipskiy embrace as he is laid to rest.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Family of Ivan Lipskiy embrace as they wait for his casket to arrive to the funeral.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A family member of Ivan Lipskiy grieves at his casket.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A person reacts as the caskets of five Ukrainian soldiers arrive for a military funeral.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

More from the Post

One month into the Ukraine war, a defiant nation is forever changed but adapting

Ukraine’s Mykolaiv has held off Russian forces. Bodies are piling up anyway.

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Chloe Coleman and Reem Akkad.