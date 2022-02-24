Ukrainians flee as Russia attacks

Photography
As the sun rose over Ukraine Thursday, Russian forces had launched a massive assault on the European country, bombarding cities and leaving residents scrambling. They got in their cars to drive west, they fled to train stations, they looked on as smoke from Russian bombardments rose into the sky.
From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Washington Post photographers captured the scenes as Ukrainians faced the new realities of Russia’s attacks across the country.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Heidi levine/For The Washington Post
Heidi levine/For The Washington Post
Heidi levine/For The Washington Post
