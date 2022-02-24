Photography

Ukrainians flee as Russia attacks

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 24, 2022

As the sun rose over Ukraine Thursday, Russian forces had launched a massive assault on the European country, bombarding cities and leaving residents scrambling. They got in their cars to drive west, they fled to train stations, they looked on as smoke from Russian bombardments rose into the sky.

From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Washington Post photographers captured the scenes as Ukrainians faced the new realities of Russia’s attacks across the country.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Smoke is seen from the Russian airstrikes in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A family rush with their belongings to load their car as explosions are heard within distance in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Lucia, 60, walks back to her home after taken shelter inside a metro station during the Russian airstrike in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People make their way into a metro station with their belongings in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People fill up extra gas as long lines are seen outside a gas station in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A man waves a Ukraine flag in downtown in Kharkiv on Feb. 24.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Viktoria and Constantin Simionov wait for trains at the train station in central Kyiv to leave the country on Feb. 24.

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

People wait for trains at the train station in central Kyiv to leave the country on Feb. 24.

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

People wait in a long line to withdraw money from a bank ATM in Kyiv on Feb. 24.

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post

