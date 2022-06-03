Footballs and a guitar: The objects left behind at the Uvalde memorial

Photography
UVALDE, Tex. — From all over the country, they have come — from Michigan and Colorado and Texas towns even smaller than this one to share in the collective grief of a community only beginning to grapple with unimaginable loss.
A little over a week after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, memorials have risen up all over this South Texas town — outside the school, in the town square, near a day-care center.
But from morning until late at night, people stop and linger, many bearing flowers, balloons candles and other tributes to the lives lost. Thousands of stuffed animals have been left outside the school, in the town square and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the funerals began this week.
Others tributes have been more specific — a football left by a friend of Rojelio Torres; a baseball inscribed with the name of Tess Mata, a toy guitar for Makenna Lee Elrod and a poster of the boy band BTS for Amerie Jo Garza.
“We are sorry you had to go threw that,” a child wrote on a note dotted with colorful hearts that was placed at Robb Elementary.
Tied to the caution tape that still seals off the school building from the public were 21 pink heart balloons that bounced up and down with the gusts of the wind.
