In Sight

World-renowned photographers sell stunning prints for humanitarian aid

By Kenneth Dickerman | Apr 4, 2022

Vital Impacts, a women-owned nonprofit based in Montana, has organized a print sale by National Geographic photographers to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that works to provide humanitarian aid to those suffering from the numerous conflicts happening around the world.

One hundred percent of the profits from the sale will go to Direct Relief, which will then allocate funds to help people affected by conflict, including the ongoing one in Ukraine, around the globe. Prints are being offered in two sizes, with different price points: 11-by-16-inch prints are available for $275, and 16-by-24-inch prints for $675.

Camargue horse breed championship, Les Saintes Maries de la Mer, France.

A set of blooming orange and red wildflower orchids.

In Havana, National Ballet dancer Yanlis Abreu Gonzalez leaps in wonderful fashion.

Emperor penguins release millions of microbubbles from their feathers, which lubricate their bodies and reduce friction as they rocket through frigid Antarctic waters.

Girls at a school dance group competition in Sloviansk, Ukraine, in 2015.

A hot-air balloon flies over a man-made lake in Disney World, Orlando, in 2012.

Children dive in the lido by the beach in St. Malo, a walled port city in Brittany in northwestern France.

Girls' dresses hang on a laundry line on a porch in Utuado, Puerto Rico, in 2002.

Manisha and Jasmin Singh pause in the baoli, an ancient step well, in a village near the city of Jaipur outside of India's Thar Desert.

Dawn view of the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, in 1993.

James Balog/James Balog

James Balog/James Balog

Ahed Tamimi, an internationally known Palestinian activist who was arrested and put in jail for eight months at age 16.

A cowboy hat is seen on Route 66 in Seligman, Ariz.

Vincent Musi

Vincent Musi

Dressed up in a curtain and a crown made of a carton box, Christina poses as “Princess of the Tundra” in the Nenets reindeer herders' camp.

A wan walks along the levee on the Arno River in Florence.

A polar bear mother rests with her two twin cubs.

More from the Post

Perspective | Once lost, now found, cult classic photobook is available once again

Perspective | This photographer made a journey to find out what it means to be German

Perspective | This book is a collection of fleeting glances burned into a photographer’s memory

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman