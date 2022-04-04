World-renowned photographers sell stunning prints for humanitarian aid

In Sight
Vital Impacts, a women-owned nonprofit based in Montana, has organized a print sale by National Geographic photographers to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that works to provide humanitarian aid to those suffering from the numerous conflicts happening around the world.
One hundred percent of the profits from the sale will go to Direct Relief, which will then allocate funds to help people affected by conflict, including the ongoing one in Ukraine, around the globe. Prints are being offered in two sizes, with different price points: 11-by-16-inch prints are available for $275, and 16-by-24-inch prints for $675.
James Balog/James Balog
Vincent Musi
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman