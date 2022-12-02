Ruby-eyed frog, baby flamingos make Wildlife Photographer of the Year shortlist

Photography
A range of stunning photographs have been submitted to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year - People’s Choice Award competition. Members of the public can choose their favorite image from a selection including a playful polar bear cub, a family of golden snub-nosed monkeys and a beautiful snow leopard.
Photographs were chosen from 38,575 entries across 93 countries, and the public can vote via the Natural History Museums website.
