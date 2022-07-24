Photography

In photos and videos: Wildfires ravage area near Yosemite National Park

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 24, 2022

Thousands of people have been advised to evacuate as wildfires rage near Yosemite National Park.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and by Saturday had burned nearly 12,000 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Post’s Praveena Somasundaram reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing resources to suppress the fire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Imagesshow homes burning and flames encroaching on cattle. Firefighters and hotshot crews are battling the fire, trying to contain it and minimize destruction.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

TWP

A home burns in Mariposa County.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A hotshot crew beside a burning forest.

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

The Oak Fire burns near cattle.

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

A firefighter cools a burning tree.

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

Flames destroy a vehicle.

Ethan Swope/AP

Ethan Swope/AP

Firefighters take a break.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Oak Fire burns near Darrah in Mariposa County.

David Swanson/Reuters

David Swanson/Reuters

A firefighter works along Jerseydale Road in Mariposa County.

David Odisho/Bloomberg

David Odisho/Bloomberg

A structure burns.

David Odisho/Bloomberg

David Odisho/Bloomberg

A firefighter works to extinguish the Oak Fire.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

A helicopter assists firefighters.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Firefighters battle the Oak Fire.

Peter Da Silva/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Peter Da Silva/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cal Fire firefighters battle the Oak Fire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Cal Fire firefighter pulls a hose as he battles the Oak Fire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A home burns.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Firefighters prepare to defend a structure.

Ethan Swope/AP

Ethan Swope/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman. Video editing by Leila Barghouty