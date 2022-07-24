In photos and videos: Wildfires ravage area near Yosemite National Park

Photography
Thousands of people have been advised to evacuate as wildfires rage near Yosemite National Park.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and by Saturday had burned nearly 12,000 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Post’s Praveena Somasundaram reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing resources to suppress the fire.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Imagesshow homes burning and flames encroaching on cattle. Firefighters and hotshot crews are battling the fire, trying to contain it and minimize destruction.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
TWP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images
David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images
David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images
Ethan Swope/AP
Carlos Barria/Reuters
David Swanson/Reuters
David Odisho/Bloomberg
David Odisho/Bloomberg
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Peter Da Silva/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Ethan Swope/AP
TWP
More from the Post
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman. Video editing by Leila Barghouty