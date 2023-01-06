Congress’s quest for new speaker, final farewell to Pope Benedict and the week’s best photos

A colorful installation is illuminated during a lantern festival in Santiago, Chile; a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river barrel into California; Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed and was given CPR on the field during an NFL game in Cincinnati; since the 118th Congress convened, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has fallen short multiple times in his bid for House speaker. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.