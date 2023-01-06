Congress’s quest for new speaker, final farewell to Pope Benedict and the week’s best photos

Photography
A colorful installation is illuminated during a lantern festival in Santiago, Chile; a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river barrel into California; Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed and was given CPR on the field during an NFL game in Cincinnati; since the 118th Congress convened, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has fallen short multiple times in his bid for House speaker. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Matias Basualdo/AP
Matias Basualdo/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/AP
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Gonzalez/Reuters
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
Jeff Dean/AP
Chinatopix/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Tom Brenner for the Washington Post
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook