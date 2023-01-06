Photography

Congress’s quest for new speaker, final farewell to Pope Benedict and the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 6, 2023

A colorful installation is illuminated during a lantern festival in Santiago, Chile; a bomb cyclone and atmospheric river barrel into California; Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed and was given CPR on the field during an NFL game in Cincinnati; since the 118th Congress convened, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has fallen short multiple times in his bid for House speaker. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matias Basualdo/AP

Jan. 4 | Santiago, Chile

A light installation is displayed during the Chinese Lantern Festival.

Dec. 30 | Washington

A visitor walks through a rainbow of color created by prisms at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. The pattern moves around the building depending on the time of the year and the direction of the sun.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 4 | San Francisco

Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101. A bomb cyclone smashed into California, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 5 | Chino, Calif.

Bennet Lim, 21, left, and Jack Bodmer, 18, missionaries and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hold signs as they entice commuters to give them a splash during the state's first major storm of the year.

Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/AP

Jan. 3 | Santiago, Chile

The inflatable dinosaur known as the “Saurian” is seen during the “Saurian and the Witnesses of Outer Space” night parade during the inauguration of the “Teatro a Mil” international festival in front of La Moneda presidential palace.

Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Santa Juana, Chile

A resident carries a dog as a wildfire burns rural areas around the city.

Juan Gonzalez/Reuters

Dec. 31 | Davidsonville, Md.

Horses graze on hay and enjoy time in a pasture on a foggy day.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Jan. 2 | Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal, left, and Nyheim Hines, react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was given CPR during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Bengals.

Jeff Dean/AP

Jan. 3 | Shanghai

Coronavirus patients lie on stretchers in a Changhai Hospital hall. As covid-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak.

Chinatopix/AP

Jan. 3 | Washington

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is seeking to be the new speaker of the House, enters the U.S. Capitol.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 4 | Washington

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks with colleagues on the second day of the 118th Congress. The House reconvened after failing to elect a speaker.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 6 | Washington

Serena Liebengood, the widow of officer Howie Liebengood, hugs Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) during a Capitol Hill ceremony for fallen officers on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tom Brenner for the Washington Post

Jan. 5 | Vatican City

Cardinals and bishops attend the funeral Mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square.

Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook