Photography

Flooding and destruction in California, love for Bills player Damar Hamlin and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 13, 2023

Destroyed armored vehicles lie along the frozen Seversky Donets river in the recently liberated village of Bohorodychne, Ukraine; powerful storms of rain and high winds hit California’s Central Coast; supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress in Brasília in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; at the last regular season game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Bills fans show support for player Damar Hamlin, who had previously collapsed on the field during a game in Cincinnati. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jan. 13 | Bohorodychne, Ukraine

Armored vehicles that were destroyed during the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces lie along the frozen Seversky Donets river in the recently liberated village.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Jan. 8 | Santa Cruz, Calif.

A portion of West Cliff Drive fell into the Pacific Ocean after powerful storms of rain and high winds hit California’s Central Coast.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jan. 10 | Santa Cruz, Calif.

Fallen redwood trees cover a roadway and pulled down power lines along Empire Grade after storms.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jan. 10 | Merced, Calif.

A flooded neighborhood after a massive storm called a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 12 | Mount Vernon, Ala.

Altharis Threatt carries items out of her daughter-in-law's damaged trailer home after a tornado tore though central Alabama.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 8 | Brasília

Rioters supporting former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro slashed portraits of leaders, including Sen. Renan Calheiros, at the National Congress. Calheiros is an ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October.

Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post

Jan. 8 | Brasília

Scores of Bolsonaro supporters storm the headquarters of the National Congress in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 6 | Washington

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) celebrates with staff, family, friends and other Republicans early Saturday morning.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 6 | Washington

President Biden presents a medal to former Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, as he marks the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, during a ceremony at the White House.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 8 | Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills fans show support for Damar Hamlin before an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Six days prior, Hamlin had collapsed on the field and was given CPR during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

More from the Post

Atmospheric rivers hammer California, causing extreme rainfall, heavy wind and flooding

Scenes from Brasília as Bolsonaro’s supporters storm the congress

Congress’s quest for new speaker, final farewell to Pope Benedict and the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swann and Stephen Cook