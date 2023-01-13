Flooding and destruction in California, love for Bills player Damar Hamlin and more of the week’s best photos

Destroyed armored vehicles lie along the frozen Seversky Donets river in the recently liberated village of Bohorodychne, Ukraine; powerful storms of rain and high winds hit California’s Central Coast; supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress in Brasília in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; at the last regular season game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Bills fans show support for player Damar Hamlin, who had previously collapsed on the field during a game in Cincinnati. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.