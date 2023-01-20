Photography

Maryland’s first Black governor, anti-government protests in Peru and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 20, 2023

Choir members of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at his memorial in Washington; San Antonio Abad Church in Malaga, Spain blesses animals on the feast of the patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony; President Biden and Vice President Harris are presented with jerseys during a celebration of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House; dozens of people were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck and collapsed an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Jan. 18 | Annapolis, Md.

Governor-elect Wes Moore walks with his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore, and their two children, James and Mia, to the State House for his inauguration following a wreath-laying ceremony at the docks, where enslaved people once arrived. Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor. He is only the third elected Black governor in U.S. history.

Jan. 16 | Washington

Members of the Judah Gathering Choir of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church sing during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration at his memorial.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Jan. 17 | Malaga, Spain

A woman and a man react with their pigeon, Luckito, and their dog, Lucky, before they are blessed with holy water at San Antonio Abad Church during celebrations on the feast of the patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Jan. 17 | Washington

Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry presents President Biden and Vice President Harris with jerseys during a White House event to celebrate the 2022 NBA champions.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Jan. 18 | London

Nursing staff and supporters chant and wave placards as they protest outside University College Hospital during a day of strikes. Members of the Royal College of Nursing union hold a second two-day strike over pay and have announced two further February dates unless the government meets for meaningful talks.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jan. 19 | Lima, Peru

Police in riot gear block a street as a building burns behind them after a day of clashes with anti-government protesters, who are seeking immediate elections, President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in the clashes.

Martin Mejia/AP

Jan. 15 | Dnipro, Ukraine

Firefighters rescue a survivor from the ruins of a residential apartment complex that was hit by a Russian missile strike the day before. Dozens of people were killed and others wounded when the missile struck a nine-floor apartment complex on a weekend afternoon when many people were at home. Their apartments collapsed into a heap of rubble, burying many of them underneath.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Jan. 18 | Brovary, Ukraine

Rescue services work near the wreckage of a helicopter crash. At least 18 people died, including three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration wrote on telegram.

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 19 | Flisvos, Greece

A boy runs away as waves crash against a sea wall.

Petros Giannakouris/AP

Jan. 19 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

People celebrate Epiphany and Jesus Christ’s baptism by diving, three times, into the water.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Jan. 13 | Srinagar, Kashmir

A driver looks through a snow-covered windshield in the India-controlled region.

Mukhtar Khan/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman