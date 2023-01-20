Maryland’s first Black governor, anti-government protests in Peru and more of the week’s best photos

Choir members of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at his memorial in Washington; San Antonio Abad Church in Malaga, Spain blesses animals on the feast of the patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony; President Biden and Vice President Harris are presented with jerseys during a celebration of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House; dozens of people were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck and collapsed an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.