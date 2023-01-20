Maryland’s first Black governor, anti-government protests in Peru and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Choir members of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at his memorial in Washington; San Antonio Abad Church in Malaga, Spain blesses animals on the feast of the patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony; President Biden and Vice President Harris are presented with jerseys during a celebration of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House; dozens of people were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck and collapsed an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
Jon Nazca/Reuters
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Martin Mejia/AP
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Petros Giannakouris/AP
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman