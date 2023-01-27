Photography

Remembering Tyre Nichols, turning Paris Fashion Week upside down and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 27, 2023

Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster parent Live Nation over claims it uses a monopoly to dominate the ticketing and live-events industry; people attend a candlelight vigil in Memphis for Tyre Nichols, who was pulled over by police then brutally beaten by officers; a prayer takes place in Monterey Park, Calif., for those killed and injured in a shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio; a model presents a unique creation, from the Haute Couture collection, during Paris Fashion Week. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Jan. 24 | Arlington, Va.

A pedestrian is illuminated in the late morning light as seen from the View of DC observation deck in the county's Rosslyn neighborhood.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 24 | Washington

Joe Berchtold, center left, president and chief financial officer of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment; Jack Groetzinger, center right, CEO of SeatGeek, and others testify during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine promoting competition and protecting consumers in live entertainment.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 26 | Memphis

People attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skate Park. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over by police on Jan. 7 and brutally beaten, dying of his injuries three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Jan. 22 | Monterey Park, Calif.

Hannah Koester, 26, is hugged by her friend Lor-Shing Hsu, 29, during a prayer at city hall for those killed and injured in a shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Jan. 26 | Jenin, West Bank

Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinians during a joint funeral. Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, as fears of growing violence increased. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people at a Jerusalem synagogue, Israeli officials said.

Majdi Mohammed/AP

Jan. 22 | Washington

Cherie Sabini, a student at Catholic University, confronts antiabortion activist AJ Hurley as abortion rights and antiabortion activists clash outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Jan. 22 | Washington

A dragon, from the Chinese Youth Club Lion Dance Troupe, performs before spectators during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Jan. 26 | Vatican City

Pope Francis gets a hug from a child as he receives members of the Association of Italian Philanthropic Foundations and Institutions in audience.

Vatican media handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 25 | Paris

A model presents a creation from the spring/summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren during Paris Fashion Week.

Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 26 | Israel

Migrating cranes flock as fog covers the Hula Lake conservation area. More than half a billion birds of some 400 species pass through the Jordan Valley to Africa and go back to Europe during the year.

Ariel Schalit/AP

