Sky-high jump, adoring the pope and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 3, 2023

A base jumper leaps from a tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Pope Francis is greeted by worshipers at a cathedral in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; a suicide explosion at a mosque in northwest Pakistan killed 95 people and injured more than 200; RowVaughn Wells speaks during the funeral for her son, Tyre Nichols, in Memphis. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 3 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia'

A base jumper leaps from the open deck of the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump.

Jan. 27 | Arlington, Va.

Window washers rappel as they clean the glass outside the View of DC observation deck in the Rosslyn neighborhood.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Feb. 3 | London

Lily finds a fitting perch during a pre-auction event by Christie's. The sale, titled “An Opulent Aesthetic: An Important Private Collection from an English Country House,” comprises 266 lots spanning 19th-century and Old Master paintings, including a group of dog paintings, and more.

Frank Augstein/AP

Feb. 2 | Kinshasa, Congo

Pope Francis is greeted by worshipers at Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral. The pontiff's six-day visit to the African continent will also take him to South Sudan.

Jerome Delay/AP

Feb. 1 | Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore (D) arrives to give his first State of the State address at the Maryland State House.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Feb. 2 | Salvador, Brazil

Worshipers take part in a ceremony honoring Iemanjá, who is the goddess of the sea in the syncretic Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda, in the Rio Vermelho neighborhood.

Antonello Veneri/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 30 | Baku, Azerbaijan

People gather around the coffin of Orkhan Askerov, a security guard at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran who was killed by a gunman, during a procession ahead of his funeral.

Aziz Karimov/Reuters

Jan. 30 | Peshawar, Pakistan

Rescue workers and others look for survivors under a collapsed roof after a suicide blast at a mosque. Authorities said 95 people were killed and 221 injured.

Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Feb. 1 | Memphis

Flanked by the Rev. Al Sharpton and her husband, Rodney Wells, RowVaughn Wells speaks during the funeral for her son, Tyre Nichols, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Nichols, 29, died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop.

Pool/Reuters

The latest from The Washington Post

