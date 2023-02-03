Sky-high jump, adoring the pope and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A base jumper leaps from a tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Pope Francis is greeted by worshipers at a cathedral in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; a suicide explosion at a mosque in northwest Pakistan killed 95 people and injured more than 200; RowVaughn Wells speaks during the funeral for her son, Tyre Nichols, in Memphis. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images
Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Frank Augstein/AP
Jerome Delay/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Antonello Veneri/AFP/Getty Images
Aziz Karimov/Reuters
Fayaz Aziz/Reuters
Pool/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Kaitlyn Dolan and Stephen Cook