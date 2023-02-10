Photography

LeBron celebrates scoring record, earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria, and more from this week in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 10, 2023

Relatives wait for news after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, dogs race in Russia, a Chinese spy balloon is recovered, and Biden greets lawmakers after the State of the Union. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Feb. 9 | Nurdagi, Turkey

Rescue workers look for earthquake survivors amid the rubble of a destroyed building.

Feb. 6 | Jinderis, Syria

Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building.

Feb. 8 | Adiyaman, Turkey

Two women embrace as rescue workers search through earthquake rubble. (Alice Martins for The Washington Post)

Feb. 9 | Nurdagi, Turkey

Relatives wait by a fire pit as rescue workers look for survivors.

Feb. 4 | Purén, Chile

Volunteers carry supplies for firefighters near burning trees. Forest fires are spreading in southern and central Chile, triggering evacuations and the declaration of a state of emergency in some regions.

Feb. 5 | Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. military shot down.

Feb. 4 | Omsk, Russia

A team of dogs pulls a musher during a regional sled dog racing competition.

Feb. 7 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden laughs with lawmakers after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

Feb. 5 | Los Angeles, C.A.

Cardi B attends the Grammy Awards.

Feb. 7 | Los Angeles

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is surrounded by cameras after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Feb. 8 | Austin

Opal Lee, who worked to help make Juneteenth a federal holiday, reacts as her portrait is unveiled at the Texas Capitol.

Feb. 8 | London

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street.

Feb. 6 | Frankfurt, Germany

The moon sets behind the top of the Feldberg mountain.

Feb. 3 | Gaza City

Palestinians enjoy the beach.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan