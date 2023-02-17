Photography

Toxic train derailment, Rihanna lights up Super Bowl halftime show and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 17, 2023

University of Michigan community mourns, train derails in Ohio, a murder charge vacated after 28 years and New York Fashion Week. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Nic Antaya for The Washington Post

Feb. 14 | East Lansing, Mich.

Amber Clark, left, and Anastachia Clark participate in a candlelight vigil at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. The previous night, a gunman killed three students and critically wounded five others in a shooting at Michigan State University.

Nic Antaya for The Washington Post

Feb. 14 | East Palestine, Ohio

The aftermath of a train derailment that unleashed highly toxic chemicals into the air, water and ground on Feb. 3, causing a massive fire, displacing residents and threatening public health.

Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post

Feb. 12 | Islahiye, Turkey

Relatives of Sakine Demir grieve as they gather at their home. Demir and her youngest daughter have been missing since last week's earthquakes, even as rescue workers continue to search the rubble of their home.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Feb. 14 | Hatay, Turkey

Portuguese rescue team member tries to free a dog named "Tarcin" ("Cinnamon") from a building that collapsed during an earthquake.

JOAO RELVAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 14 | Jindires, Syria

Yasmin, 30, covers her neighbor's children who lost their home in an earthquake that hit the region. All of them are sleeping in a truck.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Feb. 14 | Donetsk, Ukraine

Tucked into a snowy forest are Ukrainian forces manning a Soviet-era howitzer.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Feb. 13 | Bengaluru, India

Indian Air Force fighter jets perform during the Aero India 2023 air show at Yelahanka Air Base.

Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Feb. 15 | Tallahassee

Demonstrators march to the state capitol as they protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) plan to eliminate Advanced Placement courses on African American studies in high schools. DeSantis says the courses violate the “Stop Woke Act,” which curbs race-related and gender curriculum from classrooms.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Feb. 16 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden jogs to the Oval Office in the rain after arriving via Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. The president returned after a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Feb. 15 | Washington, DC

A woman walks down the hallway as the Senate Armed Services hearing to examine global security challenges and strategy is reflected on a glass door at the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Feb. 12 | Glendale, Ariz.

Singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Slocum/AP

Feb. 13 | New York

A model sits backstage after having makeup applied ahead of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2023 collection show during New York Fashion Week.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Feb. 14 | St. Louis

Lamar Johnson, center, and his attorneys react after Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing. Johnson served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn't commit.

Christian Gooden/Pool-St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP

Feb. 15 | Yosemite National Park, Calif.

Horsetail Fall at El Capitan is seen during sunset. The phenomenon of this vista only occurs for a few days in February each year when several weather and climatic conditions are just right.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan