Martian sand dunes, Icelandic stallions at play and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 17, 2023

Displacement by Cyclone Freddy, a nor’easter in New England and building in a wind storm. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post Photo Editors.

In this image released March 14, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows circular sand dunes on the surface of Mars.

Nasa/Jpl-Caltech/University Of Arizona/Reuters

March 14 | Wehrheim, Germany

Icelandic stallions play at a stud farm.

Michael Probst/AP

March 10 | Kansas City, Mo.

TCU guard Damion Baugh gets a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Charlie Riedel/AP

March 14 | Clarksburg, Md.

A construction worker holds tight to the roof of a housing unit being built as cold winds made working high difficult. Strong winds in the DMV area created wind chill factors that pushed temperatures below freezing.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

March 14 | Blantyre, Malawi

A man carries his belongings at a displacement center. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night.

Thoko Chikondi/AP

March 11 | Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

An injured man lies down after a bomb blast. A bomb exploded on Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in the city.

Abdul Saboor Sirat/AP

March 16 | San Clemente, Calif.

A residential swimming pool hangs on a cliffside after a landslide.

Jae C. Hong/AP

March 14 | Salinas, Calif.

Strawberry fields and roads fill with floodwaters as the Salinas River overflows, breaking through levies during an atmospheric river storm that is again slamming California.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 14 | Pittsfield, Ma.

A contractor for Eversource uses a fiberglass pole to replace a fuse that broke. The New England states and parts of New York are bracing for a winter storm due to last into Wednesday.

Ben Garver/AP

March 14 | Buenos Aires

A resident walks her dog during a power outage amid a heat wave.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

March 16 | Washington, D.C.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen arrives to testify before the Senate Committee on Finance on a hearing about the President Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget at the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

March 12 | Hollywood

Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award, and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” pose in the media room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan