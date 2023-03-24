Photography

Polar bear has a ball, Japan crowned world champion, fiery pension protest and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 24, 2023

World Water Day washing, Tik Tok CEO testifies, a Chasiv Yar evacuee and the start of Ramadan. See twelve of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post Photo Editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21 | Washington, D.C.

People gather to view blooming cherry blossoms and the rising sun along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 22 | Solo City, Indonesia

Indonesian Muslims perform Tarawih prayers to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

March 22 | Guwahati, India

A washerman washes clothes on the banks of the Brahmaputra River on World Water Day. What the world does about its water woes is the central question at the United Nation's three-day water conference that began Wednesday.

Anupam Nath/AP

Anupam Nath/AP

March 23 | Hanover, Germany

Polar bear Nana plays with a ball in her enclosure at Adventure Zoo.

Moritz Frankenberg/AP

Moritz Frankenberg/AP

March 21 | Miami

Shohei Ohtani, center, celebrates with his teammates after Japan won the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Japan defeated the United States, 3-2, in the final game at LoanDepot Park.

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 21 | Palm Beach, Fla.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump protest near Mar-a-Lago Club.

Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

March 21 | Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, leave their dinner at the Palace of the Facets.

Pavel Byrkin/AP

Pavel Byrkin/AP

March 23 | Washington, D.C.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew exits the room during a break in a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 23 | Paris

Residents and firefighters try to extinguish a street fire during a demonstration as part of a nationwide strike against pension reform. French President Emmanuel Macron compared protesters to the crowds who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

March 20 | Guwahati, India

A woman tries to catch fish as her granddaughter dozes on her back in a paddy field.

Anupam Nath/AP

Anupam Nath/AP

March 17 | Accra, Ghana

Relatives of Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu weep during his funeral at the State House. Atsu, who played for Premier League teams Chelsea and Newcastle, before joining Turkish club Hatayspor last year, was found dead in his collapsed apartment building in the Turkey earthquake.

Misper Apawu/AP

Misper Apawu/AP

March 13 | Chasiv Yar, Ukraine

Anastasiya Mezina, 94, weeps as she leaves Chasiv Yar, which was home for most of her life.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

More from the Post

In photos: Second day of violent protests roil France after pension overhaul

In photos: Washington cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan