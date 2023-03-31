Photography

Lady Gaga films ‘Joker’ sequel, Opening Day baseball in Washington and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 31, 2023

Protests in Israel, a tornado in Mississippi and a vigil in Nashville. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.

Francisco Seco/AP

March 23 | Istanbul, Turkey

Tiraje Kestelli relaxes in the company of cats in Istanbul's Macka park. Kestelli said she knows the name of every cat that surrounds her and brings them food every day.

March 30 | Washington

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, bottom right, hugs pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1), as right fielder Lane Thomas (28) and first baseman Joey Meneses (45) greet the other players before a game with the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Nationals Park.

March 30 | Beijing

Models prepare backstage during China Fashion Week.

March 25 | New York

A fake crowd gathers in front of the New York courthouse for the filming of a scene in “Joker 2.”

March 30 | Moscow

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from a Moscow court to a bus. Russia accuses Gershkovich of spying, which he denies.

March 27 | Alausi, Ecuador

A soldier carries a dog found in the rubble of buildings destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes.

March 26 | Rolling Fork, Miss.

A powerful tornado ripped through this Mississippi town, leaving a sea of destruction in its wake. Resident Shawanda Flood, 44, said, “It feels like my whole 44 years in this life has been wiped out.”

March 26 | Rolling Fork, Miss.

Mary Shelby salvages what she can of her belongings after a tornado tore through the area. Devastating tornadoes swept through Mississippi and Georgia, killing more than two dozen people.

March 27 | Tel Aviv

Protesters gather around a bonfire during a rally against the Israeli government's proposed judicial overhaul.

March 27 | Juarez, Mexico

A woman weeps as medics attend to a person she knows after a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention center near the U.S. border. More than three dozen migrants died.

March 27 | Nashville

Distraught children leave Nashville's Covenant School after a mass shooting there.

March 29 | Nashville

The family of Covenant School shooting victim Michael Hill attend a candlelight vigil.

March 25 | Waco, Tex.

Former president Donald Trump poses for pictures after speaking at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan