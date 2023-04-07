Photography

LSU wins NCAA basketball title, Tennessee House expels two Democrats and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 7, 2023

Tomb Sweeping day in Hong Kong, fire in Bangladesh, a skier takes flight and Trump arraignment. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post Photo Editors.

Kirby Lee/USA Today/Reuters

March 31 | Dallas

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, left, celebrates with forward Angel Reese after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in semifinals of the women’s Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center.

April 3 | Houston

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.

April 4 | New York

People try to see and photograph Donald Trump as he walks into the Manhattan Criminal Court.

April 4 | New York

Former president Donald Trump arrives for his court appearance. Trump became the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted and turned himself to be arraigned in a case that involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

April 3 | Nashville

From left, Tennessee state Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee Capitol building. In Tennessee, all three Democratic House members faced expulsion for using a bullhorn in the House chamber to show support for pro-gun control protesters; only Pearson and Jones were expelled.

April 2 | St. Petersburg

Russian investigators work at the site of an explosion at a cafe. An explosion tore through a cafe in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Sunday, and preliminary reports suggested a prominent military blogger was killed and more than a dozen people were injured.

April 1 | Wynne, Ark.

A tree branch is seen impaled through the ceiling as Ester Johnson-El, 62, inspects the wreckage of her bedroom where she rode out the storm with her nephew, grandson, and her grandson's mother, in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest.

April 1 | Jingzhou, China

Elk in the Shishou Elk National Natural Reserve.

April 2 | Planica, Slovenia

Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud in action during the men’s HS240-second round.

April 5 | Washington

A visitor leaps across a narrow waterway on a drained reflecting pool, as temperatures rise past 80 degrees Fahrenheit near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall.

April 5 | Klungkung, Indonesia

Villagers look at a dead sperm whale (Physeter Macrocephalus) that was stranded at Yeh Malet beach.

April 5 | Hong Kong

An elderly man has a cigarette at his relative’s grave at the Diamond Hill Cemetery as people visit cemeteries to honor their ancestors during the annual Tomb Sweeping Day, known locally in Hong Kong as Ching Ming.

April 5 | Dhaka, Bangladesh

Firefighters still try to extinguish the fire, a day after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex. At least 50 firefighting units worked with support from the army, navy, air force and Border Guard Bangladesh teams to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined, and no immediate casualties were reported.

April 7 | San Miguel, Philippines

Members of a Catholic organization pray the rosary during a procession on Good Friday.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan