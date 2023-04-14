Photography

Volcano erupts in Russia, eggs roll at White House and more in this week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 14, 2023

Louisville reacts to bank shooting, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones reinstated and flooding in Florida. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post Photo Editors.

Institute of Volcanology and Seismology/Reuters

April 11 | Kamchatka, Russia

A view shows a house and a car covered in volcanic dust following the eruption of Shiveluch volcano.

April 13 | Kyiv

People gather with flowers at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy for the funeral of a Ukrainian student and soldier Ivan Rybytva, 19, who was killed in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. More than a year after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, fighting has largely focused in the eastern Donbas region and cities like Bakhmut, where each side has incurred significant losses.

Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

April 10 | Louisville

Community members attend a vigil at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church following a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown.

Jeffrey Dean/Reuters

April 9 | Washington

Participants and spectators watch the end of an Easter Sunday procession. The procession, which was part of Easter Sunday celebrations at Shrine of the Sacred Heart, was in its second year. Catholic Churches are promoting processions on Easter Sunday, rather than the traditional Good Friday observation, as a way to celebrate the Catholic belief of Christ’s resurrection after his crucifixion.

Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post

April 10 | Nashville

State Rep. Justin Jones, center, watches a screen as votes are tallied before his reinstatement at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

Michael A. McCoy/for The Washington Post

April 10 | Washington

President Biden greets guests and takes selfies during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10 | Washington

A child collects an egg during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 8 | Bukit Tinggi, Malaysia

A grey-rumped treeswift feeds a chick on a tree branch.

Vincent Thian/AP

April 13 | Hollywood, Florida

In this aerial view, cars navigate through flooded streets after record rains fell in the area. The heavy rain caused flooding as the region recorded rainfall totals of more than a foot.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

April 12 | Kimbulapitiya, Sri Lanka

A man works at a firecracker factory ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil new year.

Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

April 13 | Richmond, Indiana

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire. Multiple fires that began burning Tuesday afternoon were still burning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored inside and outside buildings at the former factory site.

Michael Conroy/AP

April 13 | Arlington, Va.

People exercise next to the Netherlands Carillon at sunrise.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan