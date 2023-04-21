Photography

A cape of flowers, Starship rocket explodes and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 21, 2023

An eclipse over Australia, dancers in Black Lives Matter Plaza and an NRA convention draws crowds in Indianapolis. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 16 | Washington

Jovan Jackson, left center, leads a workout as people gather along Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Emancipation Day for the District of Columbia.

April 20 | Exmouth, Australia

People wear protective glasses as they look up at a solar eclipse. The lucky few in the path of the hybrid solar eclipse either are plunged into the darkness of a total eclipse or they see a “ring of fire” as the sun peeks out from behind the moon.

Aaron Bunch/AP

April 20 | South Padre Island, Tex.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket turns upside down and explodes during launch from Starbase.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

April 15 | Liverpool, England

Peter Carberry riding Gabbys Cross falls off during the Randox Grand National Chase during Day 3 of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

April 19 | Harrogate, England

Model Rupert North has his attire adjusted as he wears a floral coronation cloak, designed by florist Helen James, along with replicas of the St. Edward's Crown, Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross and Sovereign's Orb during a photo shoot for a coronation-themed floral display on the eve of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

April 13 | Dikirnis, Egypt

A goalkeeper reaches for the ball at the annual Ramadan soccer tournament on a dirt field in the Kafr Abd al Mu'min village before iftar — the meal that breaks the fast — during the holy month of Ramadan.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

April 13 | San Diego

Runa, an African giant pouched rat, eats a treat of squash after searching and finding a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the San Diego Zoo. Runa appears weekly in demonstrations at the zoo to show how her keen sense of smell can be used to find everything from illegal shipments of wildlife to land mines. She is one of a handful of so-called rat ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats at three U.S. zoos.

Gregory Bull/AP

April 17 | New York

Protesters pack a hallway and demand to be allowed into a House Judiciary Committee Field Hearing. Republicans upset with Donald Trump's indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. The committee is holding a field hearing near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

John Minchillo/AP

April 18 | Moscow

Evan Gershkovich appears in court.

For The Washington Post

April 16 | Dadeville, Ala.

Community members embrace each other during a vigil the day after a shooting during a teenager's birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

April 15 | Indianapolis

Princess Parabellum holds a Glitter gun during the National Rifle Association annual convention at the Indiana Convention Center.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 15 | Washington

Protesters march past the U.S. Capitol following a Planned Parenthood rally in support of abortion access outside the Supreme Court.

Nathan Howard/AP

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan