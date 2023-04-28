Photography

Wookiees in a convertible, White House kids pose as secret service and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 28, 2023

Jubilation at the NFL draft, honeycomb harvest and evacuees fleeing Sudan. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

April 23 | Angola, La.

Inmates participate in Convict Poker where they attempt to be the last contestant with their hands on the table as a bull charges them during the Angola Prison Rodeo held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The rodeo, which is in its 57th year, features inmates competing in rodeo events and selling crafts they make at the prison.

April 25 | Avdiivka, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm.

Libkos/AP

April 27 | Larnaca, Cyrpus

An evacuee from Sudan sits in a shuttle bus after arriving at Larnaca airport on a British military transport aircraft. Around 140 people, including British citizens and citizens from European Union countries, arrived in Cyprus after being evacuated from Sudan.

Petros Karadjias/AP

April 26 | Washington

Visitors watch President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 27 | Washington

President Biden delivers remarks during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event on the South Lawn of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 27 | Kansas City, Mo.

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson lifts up NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL draft.

Jeff Roberson/AP

April 21 | Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings center Zack MacEwen, left puts Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod into the boards during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round playoff series.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

April 27 | Rafah, Gaza Strip

Beekeepers lift honeycombs from a beehive after using smoke to calm the bees during the honey harvest.

Fatima Shbair/AP

April 23 | Scarborough, England

A prop-maker loads the upper-bodies of his full-size Wookiee models into his convertible car having displayed them at Sci-Fi Scarborough at the Spa Complex. The science fiction event features celebrity guests, authors, movie and television props, tabletop gaming, comic book artists, a cosplay competition, live music and collectible traders.

AFP/Getty Images

April 25 | Frankfurt

Two Canada goose chicks are mirrored in a puddle on the banks of the River Main.

Frank Rumpenhorst/AP

April 27 | Corcoran, Calif.

In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through floodwaters in Tulare Lake in California’s Central Valley. Tulare Lake, once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, disappeared when waters were diverted to irrigate crops in the late-19th and early-20th century. Atmospheric river storm events caused significant flooding in the lake bed area with more than 100 square miles of farms and other land flooded.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan