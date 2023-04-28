Wookiees in a convertible, White House kids pose as secret service and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Jubilation at the NFL draft, honeycomb harvest and evacuees fleeing Sudan. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Libkos/AP
Petros Karadjias/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Jeff Roberson/AP
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Fatima Shbair/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Frank Rumpenhorst/AP
Mario Tama/Getty Images
More from The Post
2023 NFL draft top 10
In photos: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the United States
In photos: The story behind the Sudan crisis
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan