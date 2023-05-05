Photography

May Day labor protests, a Star Wars marriage and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 5, 2023

A fashionably late Met Gala arrival, Eid-al-Fitr at the White House and a tornado in Virginia Beach. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.

Toby Melville/Reuters

May 5 | London

Britain's King Charles reacts as he meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of his and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Toby Melville/Reuters

May 4 | London

Donna Werner, from New Fairfield, Conn., adjusts her self-made hat as she sits along the Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

May 4 | Las Vegas

Michael Van Worner, right, kisses Erin Clemens after their Star Wars-themed wedding at the Little Vegas Chapel. The chapel held Star Wars weddings for Star Wars Day.

John Locher/AP

John Locher/AP

May 1 | New York

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 1 | Washington

President Biden greets guests during the White House Eid-al-Fitr reception in the East Room of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 28 | Traquair, Scotland

People walk in the Traquair maze on the grounds at Traquair House.

Lee Smith/Reuters

Lee Smith/Reuters

May 1 | Lyon, France

Police officers stand in front of the broken window of a shop during a demonstration on May Day to mark the international day of the workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Virginia Beach

Downed trees in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit near the area the previous night.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

April 30 | Uman, Ukraine

People react during the funeral of two children, Sofia and Kyrylo, who officials said were killed by a Russian missile strike.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

May 3 | Belgrade

People light candles following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff.

Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Antonio Bronic/Reuters

More from The Post

In photos: Serbia reels from second mass killing in two days

In photos: The scene on the Met Gala red carpet

In photos: Workers rally around the world to mark May Day

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan