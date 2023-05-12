Photography

Pooches primed for the dog show, and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 12, 2023

The expiration of Title 42 brings an influx of migrants to U.S. -Mexico border; a civil jury’s verdict against former president Donald Trump; and community members mourn in Allen, Tex. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 6 | The Plains, Va.

Horses compete in a hurdle race during the Virginia Gold Cup.

May 6 | The Plains, Va.

Gabi Smith, left, attends a hat contest during the Virginia Gold Cup.

May 7 | London

People attend a street party in North London the day after the coronation of King Charles III.

May 9 | New York

E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court after a civil jury found that former president Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed her in the 1990s.

May 8 | New York

An Afghan hound is groomed at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

May 10 | Salerno, Italy

Mark Cavendish of the team Astana Qazaqstan crashes in the sprint to the finish line of Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

May 8 | Goungour, Chad

Hawa Adam, who fled violence in Sudan's Darfur region, rides a donkey with her children as she travels to collect water.

May 10 | Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Migrants gather near the border a day before Title 42 ended. Title 42 is a policy first used by the Trump administration to deter the spread of the coronavirus and was used to expel migrants who entered the United States illegally.

May 11 | Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants try to keep a baby above the waters of the Rio Grande as they cross into the United States on the day that Title 42 expired.

May 8 | Allen, Tex.

Robert Jackson consoles Cheryl Jackson at a memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets, where a gunman earlier this month killed eight people before police killed him.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan