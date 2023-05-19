Photography

Crunch time for Navy plebes, Swifties enjoy Taylor’s concert from parking lot and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 19, 2023

Deadly flooding in northern Italy; Cyclone Mocha descends on India; Turkey’s elections ended without a presidential candidate receiving an outright majority, resulting in a May 28 runoff; the annual Cannes Film Festival begins its 76th edition. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Leah Millis/Reuters

May 17 | Annapolis, Md.

Every year, the plebe class at the U.S. Naval Academy celebrates the start of graduation and commissioning week with the annual Herndon Climb. They attempt to scale the 21-foot-high granite obelisk known as the Herndon Monument, which has been coated in grease. Their goal is to replace the “Dixie cup” hat with an upperclassman’s hat.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Leah Millis/Reuters

May 13 | Detroit

Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports/Reuters

May 19 | Chennai, India

A worker pours water on a green iguana on a hot day at the Snake Park.

R. Satish Babu/AFP/Getty Images

R. Satish Babu/AFP/Getty Images

May 19 | Gruissan, France

Windsurfers ready for the start of DeFi Wind, a windsurfing marathon on the Mediterranean Sea.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

May 17 | Massa Lombarda, Italy

Residents are rescued on a digger after heavy rains caused major flooding, killing at least 14 across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.

Federico Scoppa/AFP/Getty Images

Federico Scoppa/AFP/Getty Images

May 13 | Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants, who had been waiting on the Gateway International Bridge in hopes of getting interviews for asylum in the United States, are turned back to Mexico to wait as lightning crashes and rain floods the area. When Title 42 expired and Title 8 went into effect, the repercussions for crossing the border illegally became more severe.

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

May 14 | Chennai, India

Beachgoers stroll amid the haze generated by Cyclone Mocha on a hot day at Marina Beach. According to Regional Meteorological Center data, Chennai recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day of the year so far.

IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 18 | Gaza City

Protesters gather for a Palestinian flag march along the border with Israel in response to the annual Israeli flag march that marks Jerusalem Day, a commemoration of the old city’s capture by Israel.

Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

May 12 | Cologno al Serio, Italy

Juventus FC players celebrate their semifinal victory over FC Internazionale in the Women Primavera Final Four semifinals at Centro Sportivo G. Facchetti.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

May 13 | Philadelphia

From left, Shayna Weachter, Cecelia Zschunke, Riley O’Brien and Rayana Weachter scream when Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” set begins, which they listen to from the parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Rachel Wisniewski for The Washington Post

Rachel Wisniewski for The Washington Post

May 14 | Ankara, Turkey

Supporters of the Republican People's Party watch election results on their cellphones outside the CHP headquarters. Turkey’s pivotal elections ended without a presidential candidate receiving an outright majority, which means President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will compete again in a runoff set for May 28.

May 18 | Cannes, France

Ethann Isidore, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge pose for photographers as they leave the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Daniel Cole/AP

Daniel Cole/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kaitlyn Dolan