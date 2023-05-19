Crunch time for Navy plebes, Swifties enjoy Taylor’s concert from parking lot and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Deadly flooding in northern Italy; Cyclone Mocha descends on India; Turkey’s elections ended without a presidential candidate receiving an outright majority, resulting in a May 28 runoff; the annual Cannes Film Festival begins its 76th edition. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Leah Millis/Reuters
Leah Millis/Reuters
Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports/Reuters
R. Satish Babu/AFP/Getty Images
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Federico Scoppa/AFP/Getty Images
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post
IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Rachel Wisniewski for The Washington Post
Daniel Cole/AP
More from The Post
In photos: The scene of flooding in parts of northern Italy after days of downpours
In Photos: Cyclone Mocha strikes Myanmar and Bangladesh
In photos: Cannes, the film world’s most fabulous red carpet, begins
Pooches primed for the dog show, and more of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kaitlyn Dolan