Remembering Uvalde a year later, and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 26, 2023

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy makes remarks on the debt ceiling, horses race to the finish at Preakness Stakes and volcano spews ash into air in Mexico. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

May 22 | Washington

Adult drag performer Stormie Daie is the emcee of the Trans Youth Prom on the National Mall.

May 22 | London

A visitor reacts next to floral displays at Chelsea Flower Show.

May 22 | Gaithersburg, Md.

Ferris wheel riders are silhouetted against the setting sun.

May 23 | San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico

Ash and smoke spew from the Popocatepetl volcano.

May 24 | Uvalde, Tex.

From left: Valeria Zamarripa, Jillian Zamarripa and Venesa Davilo at a vigil at the Uvalde Ampitheater. The community gathered to remember those that were lost in a shooting last year at Robb Elementary that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

May 20 | Washington

Surrounded by friends and family members, Amir holds up a photo of his sister, Arianna Davis, near RFK Stadium. Arianna, 10, was critically injured after being struck by a bullet while riding in a vehicle with her parents and siblings on Mother’s Day in Northeast Washington. She died of her injuries days later.

May 22 | Cuidad Juárez, Mexico

Police evict migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from a camp in front of a detention center where migrants died during a fire in March.

May 20 | Baltimore, Md.

National Treasure with jockey John Velazquez, front right, bumps against Blazing Sevens with Brad Ortiz, during a duel down the stretch before winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

May 20 | Cannes, France

Fans try to get photos of actor Leonardo DiCaprio as he arrives at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 23 | Washington

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) talks on the phone on Capitol Hill.

May 24 | Washington

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference at the Capitol on the status of the debt ceiling.

May 24 | Miami

Demonstrators gather outside the Four Season Hotel to protest actions by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan