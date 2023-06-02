Photography

Retiring flags on Memorial Day, Manhattanhenge and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 2, 2023

U.S. Naval Academy graduates toss their caps during graduation in Annapolis, Md., drones damage residential buildings in a dramatic strike on Moscow, sunlight bathes New York streets during the “Manhattanhenge” spectacle, kindergarten children celebrate during International Children’s Day in China. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 26 | Annapolis, Md.

United States Naval Academy graduates throw their caps into the air while celebrating their graduation at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post

May 28 | Pekanbaru, Indonesia

The Jupiter aerobatic team of the Indonesian air force maneuver during a performance.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 29 | Washington, D.C.

Members of the Brooklyn College Veteran Students’ organization hold up an oversized U.S. flag as they line up to take part in the National Memorial Day parade.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 30 | Washington, D.C.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill before walking to open the House floor.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 30 | Moscow

A specialist inspects the damaged facade of an apartment building after a reported drone attack, the first strike on a civilian area of the Russian capital since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

May 28 | Syracuse, N.Y.

A volunteer helps light the Memorial Day watchfire. It is said that after a battle, that there was an age-old tradition of building a large fire, in the hopes that it would guide lost soldiers back to where they needed to be. Today, it honors that tradition, and those who served, by respectfully retiring worn or tattered American flags that can no longer be used.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 30 | New York

The sun sets in alignment with Manhattan streets, running east-west, during what is known as “Manhattanhenge,” which occurs about the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

June 1 | Hinojedo, Spain

A dragonfly rests on a leaf.

Pedro Puente Hoyos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pedro Puente Hoyos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 31 | Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh laughs as a teammate throws bubble gum at him while he does a postgame interview after hitting a 10th-inning walk-off single to win, 1-0, over the New York Yankees.

Lindsey Wasson/AP

Lindsey Wasson/AP

May 31 | Nanjing, China

Children play with foam and bubbles at a kindergarten during an event to celebrate International Children's Day.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

More from The Post

Remembering Uvalde a year later, and more of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kaitlyn Dolan