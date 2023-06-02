Retiring flags on Memorial Day, Manhattanhenge and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
U.S. Naval Academy graduates toss their caps during graduation in Annapolis, Md., drones damage residential buildings in a dramatic strike on Moscow, sunlight bathes New York streets during the “Manhattanhenge” spectacle, kindergarten children celebrate during International Children’s Day in China. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chávez/The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Pedro Puente Hoyos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Lindsey Wasson/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kaitlyn Dolan