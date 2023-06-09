Photography

Wildfire haze chokes New York, cuddling with a piglet and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 9, 2023

Women 60 and older participate in the Ms. Senior D.C. beauty pageant, Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during the annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Des Moines, about 300 people were killed and 1,000 injured in a train crash in India, the Quebec Remparts celebrate after winning the CHL Memorial Cup in Kamloops, Canada. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

June 30 | Washington

Contestant Octavia Jackson. left, waits as Shirley Rivers Smith speaks with Mary McCoy, 72, during the Ms. Senior D.C. beauty pageant. All spring, a group of women 60 and older rehearsed twice a week, sharing their life stories and praying together, in preparation for the event.

June 2 | Washington

President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office after Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling and avert a historic default.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

June 3 | Des Moines

Former vice president Mike Pence, front left, rides a motorcycle during Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser. The event, which raised money for the Freedom Foundation, featured eight Republican presidential candidates.

Christopher Smith for The Washington Post

June 7 | New York

People wearing protective masks stand along the East River in Queens while the Roosevelt Island Tramway crosses overhead as haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouds the Manhattan skyline.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

June 3 | Balasore, India

About 300 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in a massive crash involved high-speed trains in eastern India.

Arabinda Mahapatra/AP

June 6 | Richmond

Two people were killed and several were injured in a shooting near a park after a high school graduation, police said. One of those killed was 18 and had just participated in Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony, police said. The other was 36 and “was here for the graduation,” said interim police chief Rick Edwards.

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

June 6 | Kherson, Ukraine

Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, after her home was flooded in the wake of the Kakhovka dam collapse. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area Moscow has controlled for more than a year. Russia blamed Ukrainian bombardment.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

June 3 | Ampara, Sri Lanka

A wild elephant eats garbage, including plastic waste, at a dump. The country is set to launch a nationwide cleanup of the waste ahead of new laws banning the sale of single-use plastics, the Environment Ministry said.

AFP/Getty Images

June 3 | Boston

Rhiannan Iffland, of Australia, dives from a platform at the Institute of Contemporary Art during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images

June 5 | Chaves, Brazil

Surfer Naysson Costa rides the tidal bore wave, known as “Pororoca," during the Amazon Surf Festival in Canal do Perigoso, or “Dangerous Channel," at the mouth of the Amazon River. The Pororoca, a word from an Amazonian Indigenous dialect that means “destroyer" or “great blast," happens twice a day when the incoming ocean tide reverses the river flow for a time.

Eraldo Peres/AP

June 8 | Mumbai

Fishing boats, covered with tarpaulin sheets, lie along the shore ahead of the monsoon season.

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

June 4 | Paris

Participants attempt to beat the record for the “World's Biggest Dictation" on the Champs-Élysées, which was transformed into a giant classroom.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

June 4 | Kamloops, Canada

Equipment is scattered on the ice as the Quebec Remparts celebrate after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds in the CHL Memorial Cup hockey final.

Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP

June 4 | Hoogeloon, Netherlands

A girl cuddles with a piglet in the stable of organic company De Beukentuin.

KOEN VAN WEEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

