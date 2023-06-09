Wildfire haze chokes New York, cuddling with a piglet and more of the week’s best photos

Women 60 and older participate in the Ms. Senior D.C. beauty pageant, Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during the annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Des Moines, about 300 people were killed and 1,000 injured in a train crash in India, the Quebec Remparts celebrate after winning the CHL Memorial Cup in Kamloops, Canada. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.