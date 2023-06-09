Wildfire haze chokes New York, cuddling with a piglet and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Women 60 and older participate in the Ms. Senior D.C. beauty pageant, Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during the annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Des Moines, about 300 people were killed and 1,000 injured in a train crash in India, the Quebec Remparts celebrate after winning the CHL Memorial Cup in Kamloops, Canada. See 14 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Christopher Smith for The Washington Post
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Arabinda Mahapatra/AP
Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images
Eraldo Peres/AP
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP
KOEN VAN WEEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
In photos: Smoke covers the East Coast as Canada battles wildfires
After turning 60, these women bonded and competed for pageant glory
In photos: The scene following the deadly India train crash
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Kaitlyn Dolan, Stephen Cook