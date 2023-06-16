Photography

Dinosaur disrupts Colombian Congress, Golden Knights celebrate first Stanley Cup and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 16, 2023

People participate in the annual Tomato Fight Festival in Colombia, the Capital Pride parade marches through Washington, Jena Antonucci becomes the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown horse race at the Belmont in New York, a section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a fuel tanker explosion. See 15 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

June 10 | Milan

A newly ordained Catholic priest celebrates with friends and relatives outside the Duomo Cathedral.

June 11 | Sutamarchan, Colombia

People participate in the 10th annual Tomato Fight Festival, known as Tomatina. This year's festival is the first held since the lifting of the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

June 13 | Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Britain

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home.

June 10 | Washington

Maya Goldstein, 7, marches in the Capital Pride parade.

June 13 | Bogotá

A person in a dinosaur costume makes an appearance in the Colombian Congress during a debate on climate change. The demonstrator also held a sign reading “Don't Choose Extinction.”

June 14 | Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

City mascot Benito the giraffe stands at Parque Central during the hot weather.

June 13 | Las Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers to win hockey's Stanley Cup in five games. The Golden Knights, in just their sixth season since joining the league as an expansion team, became the fastest team to win a title in the NHL’s modern history.

June 10 | Elmont, N.Y.

Trainer Jena Antonucci holds the winners trophy with owner Jon Ebbert, left, and jockey Javier Castellano, who rode Arcangelo to win the 155th Belmont Stakes. Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown horse race.

June 13 | Frankfurt, Germany

An aircraft passes by the moon.

June 16 | Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland

A massive rock slide stopped just short of an evacuated village.

June 11 | Philadelphia

An image taken from a video posted on social media shows the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 95 after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it.

June 10 | London

A trombone player faints as the band marches during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal before the Trooping the Colour parade to mark the birthday of King Charles.

June 14 | Milan

Barbara Berlusconi attends the funeral of her father, former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died at 86.

June 12 | Doral, Fla.

Supporters and protesters clash after a motorcade carrying former president Donald Trump arrived at his Trump National Doral resort.

June 13 | Washington

Nita Battise, right, a member of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, embraces Jennifer Margrett outside the Supreme Court building after the justices upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Kaitlyn Dolan, Stephen Cook, Lauren Bulbin and Claudia Hernandez