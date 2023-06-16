Dinosaur disrupts Colombian Congress, Golden Knights celebrate first Stanley Cup and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
People participate in the annual Tomato Fight Festival in Colombia, the Capital Pride parade marches through Washington, Jena Antonucci becomes the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown horse race at the Belmont in New York, a section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a fuel tanker explosion. See 15 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images
Peter Cziborra/Reuters
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post
Andrea Ariza/AFP/Getty Images
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Abbie Parr/AP
Al Bello/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Reuters
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Minh Connors/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Kaitlyn Dolan, Stephen Cook, Lauren Bulbin and Claudia Hernandez