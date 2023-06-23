Summer solstice at Stonehenge, heat wave in Pakistan and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
An overhead look at the International Day of Yoga, Rep. John Lewis’s postage stamp is revealed and models make a unique entrance at a Dior show. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Wang Peng/AP
Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images
Kin Cheung/AP
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Annice Lyn/Getty Images
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
ROB BLAKERS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Fayaz Aziz/Reuters
Eric Gay/AP
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan