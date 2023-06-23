Photography

Summer solstice at Stonehenge, heat wave in Pakistan and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 23, 2023

An overhead look at the International Day of Yoga, Rep. John Lewis’s postage stamp is revealed and models make a unique entrance at a Dior show. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 21 | Washington

From left, Linda Earley Chastang, Michael Collins, former chief of staff to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reveal a postage stamp honoring Lewis at the U.S. Capitol.

June 19 | Washington

Pasua Turner jumps double Dutch as part of a Juneteenth event along Black Lives Matter Plaza.

June 21 | Melbourne

Gronkowski is hosed down after the Catanachs Jewellers Handicap during Melbourne Racing at Mornington Racecourse.

June 21 | Yinchuan, China

In a photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work to put out a fire from a cooking gas explosion that killed 31 people and injured seven others at a restaurant.

June 21 | Qamishli, Syria

People mourn the death of Kurdish women killed a day earlier in a reported Turkish drone strike. The strike reportedly hit a vehicle on a road between the cities of Qamishli and Amuda, along the Turkish border, killing three employees of northeast Syria's semiautonomous Kurdish administration, two of them Kurdish women as well as a Christian man.

June 21 | Salisbury, England

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun.

June 22 | Washington

President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a toast with ginger ale at a White House state dinner.

June 23 | Paris

Models wearing clothes by designer Kim Jones rose out of trapdoors in the stage at the menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for fashion house Dior Homme during Men's Fashion Week.

June 21 | Gombak, Malaysia

Yoga practitioners take part in a mass yoga session organized by the High Commission of India at Batu Caves. The event was part of the ninth International Day of Yoga.

June 21 | Wheaton, Md.

A bee lands on a wet flower at Brookside Gardens.

June 22 | Hobart, Australia

Swimmers take part in the annual nude winter solstice swim during the Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach.

June 21 | Peshawar, Pakistan

People cool off under water pipes from a canal during hot and humid weather.

June 21 | Austin

A woman glides along Lady Bird Lake on a paddle board in triple-digit heat.

