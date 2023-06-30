Photography

Water, wine, wrapping up Pride Month and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 30, 2023

An ankle-twisting high heel race, affirmative action struck down and hundreds at the Hajj. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.

Noah Berger/AP

June 25 | San Francisco

Revelers celebrate during San Francisco's Pride Parade.

June 26 | Washington

A young boy plays in the water fountain at Yards Park.

June 29 | La Rioja, Spain

Some 6,000 people wearing white clothes and red scarfs took part in the traditional wine battle in the village of Haro in La Rioja, northern Spain.

June 29 | Madrid

During Madrid's Pride week, participants compete in the annual high heel race. Competitors must wear shoes with a minimum heel height of 15 centimeters (5.9 inches).

June 23 | Nanjing, China

An aerial of people cooling off at a water park.

June 26 | Edinburgh

Member of the Scottish Parliament Roz McCall takes part in the annual Holyrood Dog of the Year contest, jointly organized by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust.

June 27 | Manchester, N.H.

Former president Donald Trump attends the grand opening of his New Hampshire headquarters.

June 29 | Washington

Nadine Sailer, right, argues with demonstrators against affirmative action.

June 29 | Bordeaux, France

People watch as burning tires block a street during nationwide riots following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by police.

June 29 | New Delhi

Footprints cover the mossy roof of New Delhi's principal mosque, Jama Masjid, during Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday that marks the end of the Hajj.

June 27 | Arafat, Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims pray on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat outside the holy city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, and Kaitlyn Dolan