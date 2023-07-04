Photography

In photos: Fourth of July celebrations in the D.C. area

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 4, 2023

Celebrations on the Fourth of July in the Washington, D.C. area include activism, parades, and more.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

A girl representing Miss DMV Royalty waves from the roof of a car in the parade during the Takoma Park 4th of July parade.

The day began with activists taking part in a demonstration against fossil fuels and the climate crisis outside the White House, in Washington DC.

The Batala Afro-Brazilian all womens drum group marches in The Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade.

Looking down 8th Street during the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade in Washington DC.

Stan Sinberg, 71, of New York, pulled The Roving Anti-Trumpism Band-Wagon as the parade passed by The Takoma Park 4th of July parade.

A woman passes out brochures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in The Takoma Park 4th of July parade.

Congressman Jamie Raskin shakes hands with parade watchers in a lawn along Maple Ave in Takoma Park. He was the Grand Marshall for the parade.

Peishi Yu of Capitol Youth Outreach helps hold a giant American flag in the staging area at the start of The Fourth of July parade in downtown Washington DC.

A giant American flag is marched down Constitution Ave during the Fourth of July parade in downtown DC

An American flag balloon in the Fourth of July parade in downtown Washington DC.

Javon Buckner, 12, riding in a truck during the 4th of July Parade in Leesburg, VA.

Jerry Atkins is reflected in the hood of his 1965 Ford Mustang as he decorates it prior to the start of the 4th of July Parade in Leesburg.

Credits

Photo Editing and Production by Lauren Bulbin