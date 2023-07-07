Photography

A red-hot Fourth of July and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 7, 2023

Jenin lies in ruins, parade attendees protest DeSantis, and cyclists climb during the fifth stage of the Tour de France. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by the Washington Post photo editors.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

July 4 | Washington

Hilda Carpenter and husband Michael Carpenter, who have attended the annual concert for 24 years, cheer as performers rehearse on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for “A Capitol Fourth.”

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4 | Washington

Christine Barrett of Reston cools down with her 1-year-old son, Grant, as the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

July 4 | Washington

Thousands of spectators watch the annual fireworks display on the National Mall.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4 | Wolfeboro, N.H.

People along the route show their disapproval for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as he and his family take part in a Fourth of July parade.

John Tully for The Washington Post

July 5 | Laruns, France

France's David Gaudu is followed by France's Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia's Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race that covers 101 miles from Pau to Laruns.

Daniel Cole/AP

July 5 | Tel Aviv

An aerial view shows protesters blocking Tel Aviv's main access road during a demonstration after the city's police chief quit citing government meddling against anti-government protesters.

Reuters

July 7 | Jiyuan, China

People watch water and sand being released from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir Dam.

July 5 | Jenin, West Bank

Palestinian girls sit outside a damaged house following an Israeli military operation.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

July 2 | Baltimore

Clergy from the Kingdom Life Church Apostolic pray with residents as authorities search for evidence at the scene of a shooting that left two dead and 20 wounded.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

July 6 | Pamplona, Spain

Participants gather before the opening ceremony of the San Fermin Bull Festival. Thousands of people attend the week-long festival, at which each morning thrill-seekers join six bulls as they run the 850 meters from their corral to the bull ring through the narrow streets of the old town.

Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

July 3 | Paris

Model Alek Wek presents a creation by designer Thom Browne as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show at the Opera Garnier.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

