The births of a star and panda twins, and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 14, 2023

Ukrainians celebrate Kupala amid war, demonstrations continue in Israel and South Africa experiences its first snow in a decade. See 16 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

July 8 | Chernihiv, Ukraine

Women wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes attend Kupala night celebrations after volunteering to clear debris from buildings destroyed in Russia’s war in their country.

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

July 9 | London

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

July 8 | Tel Aviv

People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government’s judicial overhaul.

Corinna Kern/Reuters

Corinna Kern/Reuters

July 12 | Space

The first anniversary image released by the Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s view of a star birth as it’s never been seen before, in an image rich with detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the star-forming region closest to Earth.

NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Klaus Pontoppidan

NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Klaus Pontoppidan

July 12 | Mathare settlement, Nairobi

Tear gas fired by riot police envelops supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance during an anti-government demonstration against tax increases.

John Muchucha/Reuters

John Muchucha/Reuters

July 10 | Himachal Pradesh, India

The rain-swollen Beas River rages beneath a pedestrian bridge. India’s weather agency has forecast more heavy rains in the north in the coming days.

Aqil Khan/AP

Aqil Khan/AP

July 11 | Austin

Andrea Washington pours water on herself in the Hungry Hill neighborhood. Temperatures continue hitting record highs as heat waves grip the Southwest of the country.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

July 12 | Polokwane, South Africa

Wildlife vets and assistants monitor a white rhino calf after he was darted at a private game reserve. The calf was attacked by a lion when he was younger and has tendon damage on his rear right leg. A plaster cast of his leg was taken to make him a prosthetic leg, ultimately with the aim of enabling him to walk as naturally as possible.

KIM LUDBROOK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

KIM LUDBROOK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 11 | Yongin, South Korea

Giant Panda Ai Bao holds a baby panda with her mouth after giving birth to twins at Everland amusement park.

Yonhap/Reuters

Yonhap/Reuters

July 8 | Sabucedo village, Spain

The traditional Rapa das Bestas festival. Annually, wild horses are captured in the hills and moved to the village, where they are branded and their manes cut during a festival that concludes with a nighttime feast and music. Thousands people attend the event to see young people taking control of wild horses without using ropes or sticks.

BRAIS LORENZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

BRAIS LORENZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 13 | Los Angeles

Fran Drescher, at microphone, the president of SAG-AFTRA, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, in black cap and glasses, the union’s national executive director, at a news conference announcing a strike after no deal was reached with the AMPTP.

Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post

Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post

July 10 | Johannesburg

Gabriel Sussman gestures as snow falls in Zoo Lake park.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

July 11 | Montpelier, Vt.

Vermont has been under a state of emergency since Sunday evening as heavy rains continued through Tuesday morning, causing flooding across the state.

John Tully for The Washington Post

John Tully for The Washington Post

July 12 | Washington

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on “oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation” and the alleged politicization of law enforcement.

Shuran Huang for The Washington Post

Shuran Huang for The Washington Post

July 10 | Potocari, Bosnia

A photo of the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Center taken by a drone shows a fresh grave. Newly identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre of 1995 are reburied annually on July 11.

Armin Durgut/AP

Armin Durgut/AP

July 8 | Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank

Hussein Shibly stands in what remains of his home in the Shibly family compound, which was struck during a two-day Israeli raid.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, MaryAnne Golon, Claudia Hernández and Kaitlyn Dolan