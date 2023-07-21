Hollywood actors strike, a sweltering world and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A Hollywood shutdown begins as striking actors join writers on picket lines, Kenyans stage anti-government protests over tax hikes and rising prices, wildfires in Greece force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Athens, and the summer heat in the Northern Hemisphere is testing the limits of human survival in Earth’s hottest spots. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Fredy Builes/AFP/Getty Images
Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images
Stelios Misinas/Reuters
Michael Probst/AP
Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Remo Casilli/Reuters
Marko Djurica/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Kaitlyn Dolan, Claudia Hernandez