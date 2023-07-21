Photography

Hollywood actors strike, a sweltering world and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 21, 2023

A Hollywood shutdown begins as striking actors join writers on picket lines, Kenyans stage anti-government protests over tax hikes and rising prices, wildfires in Greece force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Athens, and the summer heat in the Northern Hemisphere is testing the limits of human survival in Earth’s hottest spots. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

July 17 | Washington

A dragonfly sits on a lotus flower during the Lotus and Water Lily Festival, put on by the National Park Service, at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

July 13 | Los Angeles

Members and supporters of the SAG-AFTRA union picket at Warner Brothers Studios.

Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post

Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post

July 18 | Washington

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), left, meets with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

July 18 | Washington

Members of the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon practice before the Sunset Parade near the Lincoln Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 14 | Rionegro, Colombia

Black Hawk helicopters of the Colombian Air Force perform acrobatics during the F-Air Colombia festival.

Fredy Builes/AFP/Getty Images

Fredy Builes/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

A demonstrator is apprehended by Kenyan police during anti-government protests.

Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images

Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images

July 17 | Saronida, Greece

A person is silhouetted against smoke from a burning wildfire.

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

July 20 | Frankfurt, Germany

A bird of prey flies away from a straw bale in a field.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

July 19 | Rome

A brown bear cools off in a pool at the Rome Zoo during a heat wave.

Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 18 | Rome

A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo as a heat wave takes hold across Italy.

Remo Casilli/Reuters

Remo Casilli/Reuters

July 21 | Fukuoka, Japan

Swimmers from Ukraine perform during the World Aquatics Championships.

Marko Djurica/Reuters

Marko Djurica/Reuters

More from The Post

In photos: The scene in Nairobi as Kenyans protest tax hikes and rising prices

Greek wildfires displace hundreds as heat waves peak: in photos, videos

In photos: Here’s how the world is dealing with extreme heat

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Kaitlyn Dolan, Claudia Hernandez