Robot dog joins SGA-AFTRA strike, Wingwalkers perform and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A storm downs trees across D.C., abandoned migrants receive aid from Libyan border guards, Trump pleads not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020 election, gibbous moon rises, and York fire crosses state line into Nevada. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by the Washington Post Photo Editors.
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Rami Al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Elizabeth Franz for The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
AFP/Getty Images
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
David Rowland/Reuters
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
More from The Post
Trump pleads not guilty to charges that he plotted to overturn election
In photos: Sturgeon supermoon lights up the night sky worldwide
In photos: Typhoon Doksuri floods Beijing, kills dozens in China and Philippines
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Claudia Hernandez, Dee Swann, and Kaitlyn Dolan