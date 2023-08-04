Photography

Robot dog joins SGA-AFTRA strike, Wingwalkers perform and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 4, 2023

A storm downs trees across D.C., abandoned migrants receive aid from Libyan border guards, Trump pleads not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020 election, gibbous moon rises, and York fire crosses state line into Nevada. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by the Washington Post Photo Editors.

David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images

July 30 | Mojave National Preserve, Calif.

Crane Valley Hotshots set a back fire to starve the York Fire of fuel. The York Fire has burned over 70,000 acres, including Joshua trees and yucca in the Mojave National Preserve, and has crossed the state line from California into Nevada.

David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images

David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images

July 30 | Salgotarjan, Hungary

A drone camera image shows Salgo Castle wreathed in clouds at sunset.

Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 30 | Bray, Ireland

AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform during the annual Bray air display in County Wicklow.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

July 31 | Jindayris, Syria

The waxing gibbous moon rises behind trees on a hill a day ahead of the “sturgeon supermoon.”

Rami Al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images

Rami Al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 3 | Zhuozhou, China

A local resident gestures as he waits in floodwaters for a rescue boat. Disaster response teams have been working to control floodwaters and help stranded residents after northern China was battered by its strongest storm in years.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

July 29 | Washington

A woman views the damage as a downed tree limb blocks 30th Street NW after violent thunderstorms swept through the region.

Elizabeth Franz for The Washington Post

Elizabeth Franz for The Washington Post

July 30 | Libya-Tunisia border

Libyan border guards in an uninhabited area near Al-Assah provide water to migrants from farther south in African who reportedly were abandoned in the desert by Tunisian authorities.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

July 28 | Binangonan, Philippines

Glenda and Domingo Aparentado mourn over the body of their 24-year-old daughter, Denise Aparentado, who died when a passenger boat capsized.

Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

July 29 | Ikizkoy, Turkey

Local residents and environmental activists demonstrate for a fifth day against a project to remove a century-old pine forest to expand a lignite mine, leading to clashes with Turkish police.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 2 | Los Angeles

A robot dog named Gato moves with a sign on it as SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America writers walk the picket line during their strike outside Paramount Studios.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Aug. 2 | Hamilton, New Zealand

Argentina’s Aldana Cometti (6) competes for a header during a game against Sweden in the Women’s World Cup.

David Rowland/Reuters

David Rowland/Reuters

Aug. 3 | Arlington, Va.

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Reagan National Airport after appearing in federal court in D.C., where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. 

Tom Brenner for The Washington Post

Tom Brenner for The Washington Post

