Photography

In Photos: Chromed and Bedazzled Beyoncé Fans at FedEx Field

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 7, 2023

The Beyhive swarmed just outside Washington this weekend for the arrival and performance of Beyoncé. She performed for thousands of fans through the Saturday night heat and a Sunday downpour, as fans showed up decked out in sequin clad and silver frocks, paying homage to the YONCÉ chrome cowboy style for her “Renaissance” world tour.

These fans arrived early at FedEx Field for the first of two sold-out concerts on Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance tour.

Breonna Green, 31; Nyia Jefferson, 30; Jasmin Brown, 31; and Monic Parham, 32; of Baltimore.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Noor Oweis, 34, and John Lindner, 34, of Arlington, Va.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Madison Brooks, 15, and Milan Brooks, 22, of Suffolk, Va., and Ahmad Ford, 20, of Upper Marlboro, Md.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Isaiah Alston, 16, and Nicole Alston, 38, of D.C.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Amanda Pearson, 26, of Durham, N.C., and Brad Caison, 27, of Wilmington, N.C.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Orlando Kingo, 35, of D.C.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Jonathan Carvwood, Michael Caserta, Christian Rodriguez and Mico Jay, all 25, of Norfolk.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Alan Tobias, 29, of Tampa, and Octavius Wilson, 27, of Hyattsville, Md.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Marc Sorrentino, 23; Gabriella Sorrentino, 20; Myriam Sorrentino, 55; and David Sorrentino, 53; of Monroe Township, N.J.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Amber Knight, 27, of Hyattsville, and Antonio Mercurius, 27, of Alexandria.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Stormy Doby, 30, of Arlington, Va., and Qiyamah Jones, 29, of Woodbridge, Va.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Tyrell Oliver, 20, of Richmond.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Derrick Copeland, 44, of New York.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Hilliard Jones, of Atlanta, and Ashanti Johnston, of Jackson, Miss., both 27.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Ethan Washington, 22, of Crofton, Md.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Anthony Cosby-Knowles, 35, of Richmond. His suit is a custom piece by Keith Walker, made specifically for the concert.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Gustavo Gurgel, 27, of Bethesda, Md., who said he was “excited to see Queen B perform ‘Cozy’ and ‘Alien Superstar.’”

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Zak Bu, 32, of Arlington. “The top is custom made. Everything else I put together from different spots.”

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Micaiah Smith, 21, of Capitol Heights, Md.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Marcedes Butler, 39, traveled all the way from Las Vegas for the concert.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Angel Dao, 26, of Baltimore, and Alyssa Erber, 25, of Roanoke

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Calvin Vaughn, 33, of D.C.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Samuel Dergregorian, 23, of Pittsburgh. He also had tickets to Beyoncé’s canceled Pittsburgh show.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Karima McKeller, 37, of Dublin, Ireland; Cetera Jacobs, 30, of Loudon, Tenn; Claire Smith, 26, of Baltimore; and Kierra Byrd, 26, of Baltimore.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Brianna Mallard, 27, of D.C., arrives early at FedEx Field. It was her first time seeing Beyoncé in concert, and she said she hoped Blue Ivy would make an appearance.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Brianna David, 32, of Silver Spring, Md.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Je Anderson, 26, of D.C., takes a photo with a Beyoncé backdrop provided for VIP ticket holders.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Eric Nyase, 25, of Boston; Kyla Mickens of Roanoke; and Briana Johnson, 25, of South Carolina.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Paige Lightner, 31, of Altoona, Pa.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Jalisia Jones, 21, of Virginia; Jackie Jones, 29, of Virginia; Kenaya Young, 21, of Georgia; and Janaisia Jones, 23, of Stafford, Va.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Chris Whittaker, 32, of Maryland; Sierra Sanders, 23, of Arlington; and Jamirious Mooney, 23, of Silver Spring, Md. The three had tickets for the special Club Renaissance section.

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post

More from The Post

Bedazzled and jet lagged, the Beyhive swarms Stockholm for ‘Renaissance’

Perspective | Beyoncé is back to show us what stars are made of

The saga of securing Beyoncé tickets

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo Editing and Production by Lauren Bulbin