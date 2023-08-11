Photography

Deadly Hawaiian fires, remembering Sinead O’Connor and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 11, 2023

Three dogs catch a wave, a packed Russian paddle board festival, U.S. women’s soccer team eliminated from the World Cup after Megan Rapinoe announces retirement, and Moroccan horsemen give an explosive performance. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.

Aug. 5 | Pacifica, Calif.

Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships. The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental and surfing nonprofit organizations.

Aug. 6 | El Jadida, Morocco

Horsemen fire their rifles during a performance to celebrate the annual Moussem festival.

Aug. 8 | Lahaina, Hawaii

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street.

Aug. 10 | Lahaina, Hawaii

Cars and houses are burned wildfires on Honoapiilani Highway.

Aug. 8 | Westminster, Md.

Looking east from Route 97, a man stands among downed power lines and poles on Route 140 after powerful storms came through the area Monday evening.

Aug. 7 | Silver Spring, Md.

Heavy rain clouds loom above Georgia Avenue as a large and destructive storm system hits the D.C. region.

Aug. 5 | St. Petersburg

People wait on their stand-up paddle boards in the Fontanka River at the mass start of the annual costumed Fontanka SUP-boards festival.

Aug. 6 | Melbourne, Australia

Members of the U.S. women's soccer team gather on the field after being eliminated from the 2023 FIFA World Cup by Sweden.

Aug. 8 | Windham, N.H.

Attendees cheer before former president Donald Trump took the stage during a campaign event at Windham High School.

Aug. 8 | Bray, Ireland

Fans line the street to say their last goodbye to Irish singer Sinead O'Connor as a hearse carrying her coffin passes by during her funeral procession.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan