Deadly Hawaiian fires, remembering Sinead O’Connor and more of the week’s best photos

Three dogs catch a wave, a packed Russian paddle board festival, U.S. women’s soccer team eliminated from the World Cup after Megan Rapinoe announces retirement, and Moroccan horsemen give an explosive performance. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post photo editors.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Thayer/AP
Mengshin Lin for The Washington Post
Jerry Jackson/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
John Tully for The Washington Post
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Ireland bids farewell to Sinéad O'Connor, musician and trailblazer
Why jumping into water to escape a wildfire should be a last resort
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan