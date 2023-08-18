Salmon catch of the day, fun at the Iowa State Fair and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Spain and Sweden compete in a semifinal match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis drives a bumper car at the Iowa State Fair, former president Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, the Maui wildfire outbreak has been one of the deadliest in U.S. history. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.
John Moore/Getty Images
John Moore/Getty Images
Lindsey Wasson/AP
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images
Matilde Campodonico/AP
Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kaitlyn Dolan