Salmon catch of the day, fun at the Iowa State Fair and more of the week’s best photos

Spain and Sweden compete in a semifinal match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis drives a bumper car at the Iowa State Fair, former president Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, the Maui wildfire outbreak has been one of the deadliest in U.S. history. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.

Aug. 11 | Brooks Falls, Alaska

A brown bear snags a sockeye salmon in Katmai National Park and Preserve.

Aug. 11 | Seattle

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as teammate Teoscar Hernández douses him after the team's 9-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Aug. 11 | Cleveland

Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill, left, takes on a block from Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III during a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Aug. 15 | Auckland, New Zealand

Players from Spain and Sweden go up for a header during their FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match.

Aug. 12 | Des Moines

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drives a bumper car at the Iowa State Fair with his daughter Madison and wife, Casey, right.

Aug. 17 | Ardes, France

A 2-month-old Asian dwarf otter looks out from behind a rock at the Auvergne Wildlife Park.

Aug. 17 | Montevideo, Uruguay

Women protest gender violence and demand justice for Valentina Cancela, 17, who was found murdered.

Aug. 18 | West Kelowna, B.C.

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on a mountainside above houses. Thousands have fled, driving hundreds of miles to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights, as Canada's worst fire season on record showed no signs of easing.

Aug. 14 | Atlanta

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney hands indictment papers to County Clerk Che Alexander after reviewing them. Former president Donald Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in a grand jury indictment in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia.

Aug. 13 | Lahaina, Hawaii

Destruction from the deadly wildfires on the island of Maui. The wildfire outbreak is already one of the deadliest in U.S. history, even though the full extent of human loss may not be known for weeks.

Aug. 16 | Kula, Hawaii

Volunteers look for a man’s wedding ring in the rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire.

Aug. 14 | Maalaea, Hawaii

Members of the Hikianalia canoe club form a circle after unloading a boat carrying supplies for people affected by the wildfires.

