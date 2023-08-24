Photography

Sha’Carri Richards sets world championships 100m record, India makes historic moon landing and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 24, 2023

Spain celebrates its Women’s World Cup win, beehives fall victim to flames in Greek fires, Republican presidential hopefuls meet on the debate stage for the first time and voters in Zimbabwe wait to cast ballots in the country’s young democracy. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s Photo Editors.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Aug. 21 | Budapest

Sha’Carri Richardson of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women’s 100m final.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Aug. 20 | Auburn, Wash.

Dionte Gilbert (84) leaps across the finish line against Seth Hirschi during the “T-Rex World Championship Races” at Emerald Downs.

Lindsey Wasson/AP

Lindsey Wasson/AP

Aug. 20 | Sydney

Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final match against England at Stadium Australia.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Aug. 21 | Oak Glen, Calif.

A truck is stuck in mud after flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary. The storm brought heavy rains, high winds and flooding to Southern California.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Lahainia, Hawaii

Tiare Lawrence is comforted by Archie Kalepa as community members hold a news conference at Wahikuli Beach Park to address issues concerning the fire.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 22 | Fyli, Greece

A farmer rushes to evacuate his horse during a wildfire.

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Fyli, Greece

Beehives burn during a wildfire.

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 24 | Kuzhenkino, Russia

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, was reportedly on the plane.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Aug. 23 | Milwaukee

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis get assistance during a break in the first Republican presidential debate hosted by Fox News at the Fiserv Forum.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23 | Mbare, Zimbabwe

A man looks for his name on the voters’ roll at a polling station during the presidential and legislative elections.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | New Delhi

Schoolchildren cheer as they watch the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, at the Nehru Planetarium. India has landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements, as the country cements its growing prowess in space and technology.

Manish Swarup/AP

Manish Swarup/AP

More from The Post

In photos: The scene at the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

In photos, video: The scene as deadly wildfires spread in Greece

In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary unleashes flooding and mudslides in California

Photos from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Kaitlyn Dolan and Stephen Cook