Photography

Super blue moon spectacle, World Gravy Wrestling Championships and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 31, 2023

Simone Biles dominates the field at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, Hurricane Idalia swept across northern Florida as a Category 3 storm, a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event was set at a volleyball game in Nebraska, a White gunman killed three Black people at a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by The Washington Post’s photo editors.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Aug. 25 | San Jose

Simone Biles does a practice routine at the SAP Center before competing in the uneven bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Biles dominated the field at the nationals, winning by a massive margin to secure a record eighth all-around title.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Aug. 26 | Merritt Island, Fla.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is on an internal mission to launch 22 Starlink satellites.

Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today/AP

Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today/AP

Aug. 30 | Cape Sounion, Greece,

A full moon, known as the “Blue Moon,” rises behind the Temple of Poseidon. A super blue moon occurs when a second super moon rises in a single month. The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to NASA ambassador Tony Rice.

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Aug. 30 | Mayo, Fla.

People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder of a road amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia, a Category 3 storm, crossed the state.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Tarpon Springs, Fla.

Makatla Ritchter, left, and her mother, Keiphra Line, wade through floodwaters after evacuating their home when water from Hurricane Idalia inundated it.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aug. 26 | Daytona Beach, Fla.

Driver Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the backstretch in his racecar during the NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

Don Howard/AP

Don Howard/AP

Aug. 28 | Stacksteads, Britain

Competitors take part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub.

Phil Noble/Reuters

Phil Noble/Reuters

Aug. 26 | Geneva

A woman hugs her dog during the World Dog Show competition. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition.

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 30 | Lincoln, Nebraska

Fans hold up cellphone lights before the third set of a volleyball game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. The event set a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event with 92,003 fans.

Dylan Widge/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Dylan Widge/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Aug. 29 | Washington

President Biden delivers remarks during an event on lowering health care costs in the East Room of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Aug. 27 | Jacksonville, Fla.

Trisha James, center, in black shirt, with Sabrina Rozier and Ieasia Gallion, 4, all relatives of victim Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, killed in deadly shooting at a Dollar General store, attend a vigil.

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Saul Martinez for The Washington Post

Aug. 29 | Kyiv

A priest throws sand into the grave of Ukrainian pilot Andrii Pilshchikov during his funeral. Pilshchikov, an advocate of F-16s for Ukraine known as “Juice,” was among the three pilots killed after two training planes came down west of Kyiv.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

More from The Post

In photos: The rise of the super blue moon spectacle

In photos: The scene after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida

Sha’Carri Richardson sets world championships 100m record, India makes historic moon landing and more of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher and Stephen Cook