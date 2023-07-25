In photos: Algeria wildfires kill dozens as heat wave hits North Africa

Photography
Wildfires in Algeria have claimed the lives of at least 34 people, while a blaze near the border in neighboring Tunisia has forced the military to evacuate the town of Melloula.
Ramzi Boudina/Reuters
Algeria’s death toll included civilians, and at least 10 soldiers who had been tackling the blaze, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday. Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 97 fires in 16 provinces across the country, forcing the evacuation of 1,500 civilians.
A heat wave has engulfed Algeria in recent days, with the country’s meteorological office reporting a record temperature of 48.7 Celsius (119.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Algiers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Tunisia, temperatures soared to 49C (120F) this week, as the military deployed helicopters to fight the border fires in Melloula.
Scientists have described North Africa as “a climate change hot spot,” with a 2020 report noting that Algeria was particularly vulnerable.
Prosecutors in two of Algeria’s worst-affected provinces, Bejaia and Jijel, have ordered investigations into the causes of the forest fires, state media report.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; text by Victoria Bisset