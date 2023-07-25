Photography

In photos: Algeria wildfires kill dozens as heat wave hits North Africa

By Victoria Bisset and Jintak Han | Jul 25, 2023

Wildfires in Algeria have claimed the lives of at least 34 people, while a blaze near the border in neighboring Tunisia has forced the military to evacuate the town of Melloula.

Ramzi Boudina/Reuters

Algeria’s death toll included civilians, and at least 10 soldiers who had been tackling the blaze, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday. Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 97 fires in 16 provinces across the country, forcing the evacuation of 1,500 civilians.

Ramzi Boudina/Reuters

July 24 | Melloula, Tunisia

A firetruck moves along a road as a forest fire rages near the Tunisia-Algeria border.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

July 24 | Tabarka, Tunisia

A resident tries to extinguish a brush fire near the Tunisia-Algeria border.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

July 24 | Zberber, Algeria

Charred trees are all that remain of a forest burned by a wildfire.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 24 | Zberber, Algeria

Thick smoke envelops a group of firefighters who finished extinguishing a nearby fire.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A heat wave has engulfed Algeria in recent days, with the country’s meteorological office reporting a record temperature of 48.7 Celsius (119.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Algiers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Tunisia, temperatures soared to 49C (120F) this week, as the military deployed helicopters to fight the border fires in Melloula.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Scientists have described North Africa as “a climate change hot spot,” with a 2020 report noting that Algeria was particularly vulnerable.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 24 | Melloula, Tunisia

A forest fire left burned trees in its wake.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

July 24 | Melloula, Tunisia

People watch a wildfire burn from a mountain road.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

July 24 | Zberber, Algeria

A firefighter responds to a wildfire in northern Algeria.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 24 | Melloula, Tunisia

Burnt trees line the hillside.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

July 24 | Zberber, Algeria

A house was scorched by wildfires.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 24 | Melloula, Tunisia

Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire on a hillside.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

Prosecutors in two of Algeria’s worst-affected provinces, Bejaia and Jijel, have ordered investigations into the causes of the forest fires, state media report.

Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

More from The Post

Greek wildfires displace thousands as heat waves peak: In photos, videos

Temperatures approach all-time highs in Greece as fires rage

Algeria enters period of mourning after wildfires kill 65

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; text by Victoria Bisset