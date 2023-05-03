In photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility

Photography
One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating “an active-shooter situation” in the area of 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown Atlanta that began at around 12:30 p.m. The location of the shooting is at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office.
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Alex Slitz/AP
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Alex Slitz/AP
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Jeff Amy/AP
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ben Gray/AP
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images
Ben Gray/AP
Alex Slitz/AP
Ben Gray/AP
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ben Gray/AP
Alex Slitz/AP
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images
More from The Post
One killed, four injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Text by Timothy Bella