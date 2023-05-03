Photography

In photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility

By Washington Post Staff | May 3, 2023

One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating “an active-shooter situation” in the area of 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown Atlanta that began at around 12:30 p.m. The location of the shooting is at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

Law enforcement officers stage near the scene of an active shooter in Atlanta. Police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Alex Slitz/AP

Alex Slitz/AP

May 3

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting inside the Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

Police officers work near the scene of the shooting.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

Police officers gather at the scene.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

Law enforcement officers arrive on the scene.

Alex Slitz/AP

Alex Slitz/AP

May 3

A nurse with the Fulton County police SWAT team works at the scene.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Megan Varner/Getty Images

May 3

Emergency vehicles arrive at the scene on West Peachtree.

Jeff Amy/AP

Jeff Amy/AP

May 3

Police officers prepare to enter the building.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

People stand outside the building after the shooting.

Ben Gray/AP

Ben Gray/AP

May 3

Law enforcement stand outside a market following the shooting.

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

A medical patient is assisted from the scene.

Ben Gray/AP

Ben Gray/AP

May 3

Law enforcement officers block a road near the scene.

Alex Slitz/AP

Alex Slitz/AP

May 3

People gather outside the medical building.

Ben Gray/AP

Ben Gray/AP

May 3

A person is taken away on a stretcher.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

Workers gather nearby as police officers work the scene.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

People stand outside following the shooting.

Ben Gray/AP

Ben Gray/AP

May 3

People cross the street near a law enforcement officer.

Alex Slitz/AP

Alex Slitz/AP

May 3

A police officer cordons off a street near the scene of the shooting.

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 3

People walk into a hotel to take shelter.

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

Police tape blocks off the area after a person shot four people and killed one in a medical building.

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

More from The Post

One killed, four injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Text by Timothy Bella