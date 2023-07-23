In photos: Barbie mania sweeps the U.S.

Photography
Enthusiasm for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie was at a fever pitch this weekend. As the Associated Press notes, the movie about the iconic doll topped the box office, raking in more than $100 million, the biggest opening for a movie this year.
People swept up in the Barbie mania turned out at movie theaters across the United States, dressed to the nines in their best interpretations of Barbie fashion. Photographers Hannah Beier, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and Jenna Schoenefeld, in Los Angeles, went out to document the fun, meeting people who shared their thoughts about the movie.
“We came to watch the movie dressed up because I don’t think there think there is a movie like this in the past 5-10 years,” said Swain, a clinical trials worker. “I’ve never been excited to see a movie like this. It exceeded my expectations. I cried. I laughed. I actually had to unbutton my belt at some point because it was just too funny.”
“I got this from NYC Pride,” Bausenwein said. “There was a Barbie promotion there, and they were handing out some socks and shirts. It was really fun.”
“I really liked how nuanced and layered the movie was,” Duncan said. “Going into it, I wasn’t expecting it. The trailer made it seem very fun and lighthearted, but it had that vibe and they made a lot of jokes, but they really unpacked themes of patriarchy and women and sexism and also this idea of self-actualization coming from a doll.”
“I don’t really own much pink,” Schneider said. “I didn’t really want to buy a new outfit, so I just kind of did a color coordination that Barbie does in a lot of her outfits that are not pink. That was kind of like my inspiration. I was like, ‘I’m going to make something feel very fun and color coordinated just like every Barbie outfit.’”
“We had to get matching Barbie outfits because she has about 50 Barbie dolls,” Jane Williams said.
“We were looking to kind of find just it being about Barbie dolls, but it actually had a lot of messages in it,” said Stewart, a patient care coordinator. “It speaks for women empowerment. It actually speaks for self love and to love the skin you’re in.”
“My mom got all of these shirts but to come see Barbie with the only great granddaughter. All of the women in my family are here to see Barbie,” said Shana Williams, a direct caregiver.
“I want to see how it portrays women and men and the gender disparities … Typically Barbie is so sexualized, and I think here she’s just more empowered,” Mukhi said. “I work with all men, so it’s nice to see a female-forward kind of movie.”
“I just knew that it was in good hands. I knew we were not going to get a stereotypical Barbie movie. I knew it was going to be exactly what the people needed,” Farley said.
“I was leaning into the grandma vibes. A lot of people are afraid to be sophisticated. The vibe is princess-y, sophistication. I want to feel my best self,” Pascoe said.
“(Barbie) can be anything, we can all be anything. And we can be cute at the same time,” said K, who saw “Oppenheimer” the same day.
“We all love pink. It’s my favorite color,” said Babayeva, who was celebrating her birthday by seeing the film.
“Barbie’s generous and she’s kind,” Ester said. “She’s very pretty.”
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman